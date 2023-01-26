Highwater Management, a Rehoboth Beach, Del., hospitality management and consulting firm, recently expanded its executive team to include Jack Temple, Chris Parks and Dan Levin Temple is the director of operations, Parks is the corporate chef and Levin is the vice president. Highwater currently manages the food service for sports parks, golf courses, hotels and event venues, including Sports at the Beach and The Clubhouse at Baywood. Submitted Photo

Store Opening

BERLIN – Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Berlin, Md., on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.

The Berlin store, located at 10716 Ocean Gateway, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

This new store is the 16th Harbor Freight Tools store in Maryland. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Berlin and all of Worcester County,” said Christopher Hitchens, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Promotion Announced

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph Dembowski to the position of assistant vice president.

Dembowski joined Bank of Ocean City in 2016 as a customer service associate and quickly moved into the BSA department, where he was named the assistant BSA compliance officer. Dembowski is currently the co-BSA compliance officer and has earned the certifications of CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist), CBAP (Certified BSA/AML Professional) and CFE (Certified Fraud Examiner). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from East Carolina University, College of Business.

“Joe is a tremendous asset to Bank of Ocean City,” Tingle stated. “Our customers should sleep better, knowing Joe and his team are on the lookout for fraudulent and suspicious activity.”

Bank of Ocean City is a locally owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has five offices; two in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and our Delaware branch located in Fenwick Island.

Council Appointment

SALISBURY – Senior Advisor Wesley Cox, CCIM of The Hanna Team with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has been appointed to the Salisbury University Franklin P. Perdue School of Business Executive Advisory Council.

The Executive Advisory Council is comprised of prominent business and management executives that cultivate external support and serve as an advocate for the Perdue School of Business. Another important role of the council is to help with the continuous improvement of the overall quality and reputation of the school. The council helps forge a close bond between the business and academic communities.

The Perdue School is the largest college-level center for business education and development in the region and is committed to an emphasis on the entrepreneurial spirit, integration of theoretical and applied study, and community-based experience.

Cox is a 2002 graduate of Salisbury University holding degrees in business administration with a finance concentration and in management information systems. In 2014, he was awarded the Young Alumni Achievement Award as an alum who experienced a high level of achievement. Cox has called Salisbury home since graduating and is invested in the community both professionally and personally throughout numerous organizations.

Since joining SVN Miller, Cox has worked alongside Henry Hanna, CCIM, SIOR (former chairman of the Advisory Council) and Flo Brotzman, who form the Hanna Team. Their team has been consistently in the top 1% of SVN International out of 1500-plus advisors. Since graduating from the Perdue School of Business, Cox has helped secure over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions totaling over $800 million.

Cox has been voted the Eastern Shore’s “Best Commercial Realtor” four consecutive years in a row from 2019-2022. In 2013, he received the SVN National Humanitarian Award at the SVN national conference for his community service efforts, followed by the Maryland Association of Realtors Community Service Award, and the Coastal Association of Realtors Community Service Award. Cox has also been awarded the Rotarian of the Year.

Cox currently serves on the board of directors of Provident State Bank, is the past president of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, past president of the Wicomico Rotary Club, and has served on the board for the Salisbury University Perdue School of Business Career Advisory Board, the executive board of the Coastal Association of Realtors, American Red Cross, and the Wicomico Rotary Club. He has been the author of numerous articles, a newspaper column, and has been featured in the CCIM Real Estate magazine.

AARP Tax Help

OCEAN PINES – AARP Tax Aide volunteers have been training for the current tax season and are ready to take appointments.

This year, the program will return to in-person tax preparation where community members can bring their tax records and have their federal and state taxes prepared in a single sitting. The AARP program is for those with regular wages, retirement income, interest, dividends, capital gains, non-employment income, and most other common tax situations.

This free tax preparation service is available to most everyone, but focuses on seniors and those with lower incomes. Those who make more than six figures or have rental income/depreciation or multiple brokerage statements or special tax situations, may be better suited by a paid preparer.

Those wishing to have their taxes done should call 443-373-2667 to make an appointment. Tax Aide volunteers serve the Ocean Pines area on Mondays at the library starting in early February. Volunteers are in Ocean City on Saturdays, in Salisbury on Tuesdays, and in Pocomoke on Fridays. AARP membership is not required.

Clients are asked to make sure they have all current tax documents and related information with them and sorted prior to their appointment. A copy of the previous year’s return is also helpful.