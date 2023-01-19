Worcester County Garden Club Hosts Guest Speaker

eAshlie Kozlowski, outreach coordinator for Assateague Island Alliance, was the guest speaker at a recent Worcester County Garden Club meeting. Members were provided with an overview of coastal ecology on the Eastern Shore and the importance of protecting and preserving Assateague Island National Seashore for current and future generations. Deborah Young, president of the club, is pictured with Kozlowski.