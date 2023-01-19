Worcester Prep’s Caitlyn Hoen last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her lacrosse and academic career next year at Mary Washington University in Virginia. Pictured above is Hoen (seated) with father Chris, brother Baylor and mom Jennifer standing behind in support. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Two Worcester Prep student-athletes last week signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Division III schools next year.

Senior Caitlyn Hoen signed a national letter of intent to play college lacrosse at the Division III Mary Washington University next year. Hoen is a two-time All Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) player from Worcester’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team. Hoen is also an accomplished cross-country runner and basketball player at Worcester.

She was the Mallards MVP in cross-country three times and was named to the ESIAC All-Conference team four times including the ESIAC 2020 Runner of the Year. She is also a long-time equestrian for 10 years and has competed in various local, state and regional events. She also excels in the classroom as a member of the Charles R. Jenkins chapter of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society.

Also signing a national letter of intent last week was senior Isabella Borsoni, who transferred to Worcester this year from Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Md., where she competed in various sports and clubs. Upon arriving at Worcester, Borsoni signed up to be the team manager for the Mallards’ varsity volleyball team. She is now gearing up to play on Worcester’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team this spring.

Borsoni also serves as the captain of the East Coast Select 2023 Woman’s Lacrosse Team. Last week, she signed a national letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at Division III St. Mary’s-Notre Dame in Indiana. Borsoni also excels in the classroom and is a member of the National Honor Society and chose to take the most rigorous curriculum available in her high school career.