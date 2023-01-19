Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 20: Fish Fry

Bowen UMC in Newark is having a fish fry beginning 4:30 pm. Platters are $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread & des-sert. For those who eat in it also includes beverage. Carryouts available.

Jan. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

All you can eat includes vegetables, beverage and dessert from 11 a.m. until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Cost is $15 for adults. Carry-out available. 410-543-8244 or 410-713-2468.

Jan. 25: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and sup-port our mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. You can contact us by phone at 410-430-7181 or email [email protected]

Jan. 27-28: Theatre Performance

During Fire & Ice Festival weekend, make sure the Dickens Parlour Theatre is on your to-do list, as the performance team will spotlight Judy Garland and the Wizard of Oz through song and story. The theatre proudly presents “Judy’s Road To Oz With Ruby Rakos and John Fricke.”

Ruby Rakos made her Broadway debut at age 12 in Billy Elliot and has been in love with performing since. She is currently starring in Chasing Rainbows, a biomusical based on the early life of Judy Garland.

Widely acknowledged as the preeminent Judy Garland and Wizard of Oz author/historian, John Fricke received an Emmy Award as co-producer of the two-hour PBS-TV “American Masters” program, Judy Garland: By Myself. This was his second recognition by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; he won similar honors as co-producer and co-writer of the A&E “Biography” special, Judy: Beyond the Rainbow, based on his book, Judy Garland: World’s Greatest Entertainer.

David Libby received his M.M. in Jazz Studies from Rutgers University, where he studied with jazz piano legend Kenny Barron. He is currently arranging songs from the MGM catalog made popular by Judy Garland for the new musical “Chasing Rainbows.”

The dining room and bar open at 5 p.m. Theatre doors open at 6:45 p.m. Shows starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at www.dickensparlourtheatre.com.

Jan. 28: Breakfast Buffet

All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 3-5: Wool, Fiber Expo

A show to promote the fiber industry through vendors, classes and art at the Ocean City convention center. Admission $4. Hours are Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 7-9: Safe Boating Course

It’s never too early to plan for boating season. The first class of 2023 will be held virtually, making it possible for anyone to attend from anywhere. The virtual course is taught by the same US Coast Guard Aux. instructors as the in-person class. All the required material is covered along with time for questions. Classes are 6-9 p.m. The Maryland Boating Safe-ty Education Act requires that anyone born after July 1, 1972 must possess a Maryland Basic Boating Safety Certificate to operate a boat in the state of Maryland. Those attending the class and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Certificate which is NASBLA approved and valid in all states. A fee of $20 covers the cost of the course and materials. Checks should be made payable to USGCAUX 12-05 and mailed to PO Box 1682 Berlin, Md. 21811. Payment via PayPal is also accepted. For more information or to register contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or email [email protected]

Feb. 11: Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 166, 23rd St. & Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, will host, featuring steak, shrimp, baked potato, salad and cake. Choice of one complimentary beer or wine. Four seatings at 4, 5, 6 or 7 p.m. $25 per person. Tickets available at the post.

Feb. 11: Q&A For Vets

The Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the Berlin library from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Do you have questions about your VA claim or your benefits or need assistance with filing a VA claim? VA personnel will provide one-on-one assistance. Unable to attend? Register for phone appointments by accessing the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) at https://vets.force.com. 410-641-0650.

Feb. 15: Trivia Contest

Trivia with Jim Meckley, “Snowfall & Valentines” at the Ocean Pines library branch at 3 p.m. Test your knowledge in this seasonally themed trivia contest. Prizes awarded to the top three teams and refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library. 410-208-4014.

Feb 17-19: Seaside Boat Show

Over 350 boats and associated dealers will be on hand for the 40th annual event at the Ocean City convention center. Admission. Adults $10; under 14, $1; and weekend pass $15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ocboatshow.com.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.