Things I Like – January 20, 2023

by

An easy IT fix

When coaches own their mistakes

Reading a daily devotional

Emotional award acceptance speeches

River Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer program

Come back wins in the NFL playoffs

Watching off-season renovations from afar

Laughing with adults over teen antics

Riding on a bike on a freshly paved road

OC Boardwalk’s lighter color (for now)

Summer concert announcements

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.