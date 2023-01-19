Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team excelled at the annual War on the Shore tournament it hosted last weekend, finishing fourth overall among some of the top programs in the region. Pictured above, the Seahawks were all smiles after their strong team and individual performances. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team excelled in the War on the Shore tournament they hosted last weekend, finishing fourth overall among some of the best high school programs in the mid-Atlantic region.

The Seahawks finished fourth overall in the War on the Shore at Decatur last weekend and placed seven wrestlers including two first-place finishes. Mount St. Joseph was first, Sussex Central was second and Xavier was third. The tournament featured 75 state-ranked wrestlers among the hundreds of wrestlers participating in the event from Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

From Decatur, Logan Intrieri finished first at 132, and Gavin Solito finished first at 152. Elijah Collick was second at 106, and Reid Caimi was third at 126. Parker Intrieri was fifth at 170, while Nate McDaniel finished eighth at 1882 and Juan Hinojosa was eighth at 113.

The Decatur girls also excelled at the War on the Shore last weekend with several wrestlers placing including three first-place finishes. Madeline Reed finished first in 105-109, Azariyah Johnson finished first at 171-185, and Chaniah Bernier finished first at 204-215. Finishing in second place for the Seahawks were Jenna Danner at 110-117 and Rachel Plata at 124-125.