BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team edged Bayside South rival Parkside, 44-40, last week to remain unbeaten in the regular season.

The Seahawks are now a perfect 10-0 in the regular season although they did drop a pair during the Governor’s Challenge over the holiday break. Since then, the Decatur girls have reeled off five straight in impressive fashion to remain unbeaten outside of tournament play.

Against Parkside last Thursday, Decatur led 14-11 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half. The two teams played fairly even in the second half, but the Seahawks held on for the 44-40 win. Shelby Rosemond led the Decatur scorers with 16 pointss, while Mayah Garner added 13 in the win.