OCEAN CITY – Maryland Coastal Bays Program representatives say individuals and organizations will have an opportunity to receive grant funding through two new programs.

This week, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) announced it will be accepting proposals for its mini-grant program and research grant program through March 1.

Officials say the two grant funding opportunities will support education, restoration and protection projects, as well as research, in Maryland’s coastal bays region. MCBP Science Coordinator Roman Jesien said grant money is being provided by the Environmental Protection Agency through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding.

“Infusion of new money through BIL funding will certainly help us achieve our monitoring goals in light or reduced state funding over the years,” he said.

Officials say the MCBP’s community stewardship mini-grants will be available to any individual, school, organization, service youth or civic groups for projects that will raise awareness about the challenges and solutions to restore the coastal bays, engage citizens in community-based restoration and protection projects or educate students about the coastal bays.

“With the mini-grant program funds, we are hoping to provide a diverse range of local organizations with the opportunity to complete projects that will enhance community resources and, overall, improve natural resources,” said Education Program Manager Chandler Joiner. “The goal of the mini-grant program is to invest in the health and resiliency of our local community by giving diverse organizations access to funding for projects that will protect and enhance our natural resources.”

MCBP will also be accepting applications for its research grant program. Funds are available to the agency’s partners to assist in responding to research needs identified in the Maryland Coastal Bays Program.

“Opportunities include reachable scientific goals and the most effective means for implementing them,” a news release reads. “Existing and ongoing projects that seek to augment or add an additional element to an existing scope of work may also be considered for funding.”

The agency says both programs seek to support watershed-based community, science, and educational initiatives that align with action items in its Maryland Coastal Bays Management Plan, or CCMP. MCBP reports applicants for the community stewardship mini-grants can request up to $5,000 for their project. Applicants for scientific research grants may request up to $25,000.

For more information, visit mdcoastalbays.org/funding-opportunities. The proposal submission deadline for both funding opportunities is March 1.