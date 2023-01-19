Marine Corps League Joined Volunteers at Mountaire Farms

Members of the Marine Corps League First State Detachment joined volunteers at the Mountaire Farms facility in Selbyville to pack 3,000 boxes of food for the company’s “Food for Christmas” program. Helping from the First State Detachment, from left, were Tom Redding, Bob Broderick, Milt Warren, Rick Schumann, Gene Dankewicz, Don Coffin and Delaware State Representative Jeff Hilovsky (Ret. Col. USAFR).