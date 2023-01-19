Democratic Women’s Club Announced its 2023 Board of Directors

bThe Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County recently announced its 2023 Board of Directors, sworn in at their December luncheon.  They are, from left to right,  Debi Koczen-Doyle, board member at-large, Susan Buyer, vice president, Debra Fisher-Reynolds and Mary Anne Whitcomb, co-presidents, Dana Barney, recording secretary, Sue Challis, corresponding secretary/newsletter, and Maggie Miller, treasurer.