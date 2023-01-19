OCEAN CITY — What is a HVAC / building tune-up?

Just like an automotive tune-up for a car, a building tune-up is a systematic process for fine-tuning your facility’s HVAC, mechanical and control systems so they operate at an optimal efficiency.

It starts with a unitary HVAC tune-up service that can fine-tune existing HVAC equipment by cleaning and replacing filters for all your rooftop and split units as well as hotel PTAC units and return equipment to its proper operational state, reduce future maintenance and repair costs that focus on no-cost to customer measures. This energy service is available to all commercial businesses at no cost.

The Small and Full Building Tune-ups is available to all commercial businesses with a monthly energy demand greater than 60kW over the last 12 months. This service can fine-tune existing equipment throughout a building by optimizing the life of existing equipment, Increase operational energy and demand savings via a multistep process monitoring-based commissioning, maximize potential incentives with a deeper dive into your building’s overall performance, monitor and identify cost savings opportunities, benefit from a continuous process to improve comfort and optimize energy usage, Work with Chesapeake Smart Energy Solutions, an approved service provider, to reduce energy consumption, save with a lower capital investment than replacing equipment and maximize the operational efficiency of your building.

A building tune-up is the process of monitoring, troubleshooting and adjusting systems in existing buildings to optimize energy performance. Typically, the energy incentive will fully fund the entire job with zero capital investment to the customers as well as significantly reduce your overall energy consumption and optimizing your equipment. Because today’s control systems are highly interactive, proper system integration is critical. The presence of sophisticated equipment and control systems results in a trickle-down effect on operations. That means small problems can have big impacts on performance and energy use.

How can a building tune-up help you? It can reduce energy use and save money, reduce maintenance, and repair costs, return equipment to its proper operational state and extend equipment service life, improve occupant comfort, and reduce complaints, improve outside air control and indoor air quality, rebalance air handling systems, adjust and correct equipment operating schedules and reduce compressed air system leaks.

What to expect from a building tune-up? A walk-through energy assessment and development of an action plan, calibration of your building’s systems and controls, replacement of your equipment filters, cleaning your evaporator and condenser coils, sealing any compressed air leaks and rebalancing your air handling system.

How to get started and take advantage of these incentives? You must be a Maryland Delmarva Power customer with a commercial electric account. You will be provided with an account executive from Chesapeake Smart Energy Solutions, who will be your main point of contact throughout the program. The account executive can assist you in meeting the eligibility requirements, completing applications, service and install the energy measures and navigating the program requirements. Visit www.hvac-tuneup.com for more information.

For more information, call Mark McCleskey, Ocean City representative, at 410-956-5050.