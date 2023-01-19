Art League Awards “Trees for the Arts” Prize

cThe Art League of Ocean City presented Town Cats with the first place $500 prize in the “Trees for the Arts” program at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park. The prize was sponsored by the Town of Ocean City. Pictured from left to right are Elizabeth Scott, Ina Kotzin, Rina Thaler, Susan Mohler, Barbara Wasiakowski, and Aubrey Sizemore.