The deceased whale is pictured Monday on Assateague Island National Seashore. Photo by Allen Sklar

ASSATEAGUE – A section of Assateague’s oversand vehicle area remains closed Tuesday as National Aquarium staff work with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to determine the cause of death of a whale that washed ashore on the barrier island.

On Tuesday, staff members with Maryland DNR and the National Aquarium will make their way to Assateague Island to conduct a necropsy on a 20-foot-long humpback whale that was discovered in the Maryland oversand vehicle (OSV) area early Monday morning. Assateague Island National Seashore reports the area of beach at the 21.8-kilometer mark is closed to allow the whale to be dealt with safely.

“A necropsy is planned for Tuesday, 1/17 by staff from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (Stranding Response Program) and the National Aquarium,” a statement from Assateague Island National Seashore reads. “At this time there are no obvious signs to the cause of death. NPS staff at Assateague Island National Seashore will use heavy equipment to move the whale to the upper part of the beach. After the necropsy is completed, it will be moved into the dunes and allowed to dry out prior to its eventual burial. All parts of the animal are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.”

On Monday, a deceased whale was discovered along Assateague Island’s OSV area, although it is unknown as to how long the whale has been dead or whether it washed ashore on Monday or sometime earlier over the weekend. One citizen said he drove the entire OSV area on Saturday and the whale was not on the beach at that time.

National Park Service staff at Assateague Island National Seashore immediately contacted the Maryland DNR’s Stranding Response Program, the lead agency for stranding response in the state of Maryland. DNR consults with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and partners with other agencies such as the National Aquarium and Smithsonian Institution. As a land manger, Assateague Island National Seashore is responsible for carcass retrieval and, ultimately, disposal.

Jennifer Dittmar, director of animal rescue at the National Aquarium, said Tuesday that staff will be handling the exam and necropsy of the dead whale, while Maryland DNR will be processing data.

“Maryland DNR is leading the response effort,” Dittmar said in a statement Tuesday. “DNR requested the National Aquarium’s assistance to help with the exam and necropsy. We will be sending out five staff members to assist today. DNR will be compiling all the data from the necropsy – samples, reports, test results, etc.”

In the meantime, staff at Assateague Island National Seashore are reminding visitors who come across the whale to keep their distance and keep any dogs leashed.

“The carcass will smell for a while, but previous experience shows that the smell will not be a problem more than 50 yards or so from the actual location,” a statement reads. “All marine mammals, alive or dead, are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and collection of any parts is prohibited.”

Officials also encourage visitors to contact the local stranding network if they observe any marine mammal or sea turtle washed ashore. Depending on the location, visitors can call the Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program at 1-800-628-9944 or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program at 757-385-7575.

This week’s discovery on Assateague Island follows a slew of whale deaths in recent weeks along the coasts of New Jersey and New York.

In a meeting Tuesday, Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic acknowledged the recent events and made a motion to send a letter of concern to relevant state officials.

“There have been quite a few whales that have washed up on the East Coast,” he said. “In light of the fact that they want to reduce the speed limit or they have reduced the speed limit to save the right whales, I think we need to send a letter of concern due to seismic testing we’re having done off the coast for the wind farms. I’d like to ask the commissioners to send a letter to [Congressman Andy] Harris and whoever else the administration feels would be pertinent.”

He continued, “I know whales die of old age but the amount that have washed up on the East Coast during this seismic testing is concerning.”

Mitrecic’s motion to send a letter passed unanimously.