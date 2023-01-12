ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An old adversary wants to make amends now that a new year has commenced. The decision is yours, but wouldn’t it be nice to share the new year with another friend?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): As news of your work gets around, expect to receive a special “gift” from influential contacts who could help you launch your upcoming projects for this year.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Instead of fussing over what you didn’t get to do during the holidays, relax and enjoy kudos for a job truly well done. A happy surprise awaits you soon.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The best way to shake off lingering holiday blues is to reach out to some loved ones or close friends. A confusing situation starts to make sense in upcoming weeks.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Special emotional rewards mark this time for Leos and Leonas who are able to open up to new relationships and the possibilities they offer during this upcoming year.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your efforts to make time together memorable for some people in your life will be rewarded in some unexpected (but very welcome) ways this year.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be assured that your efforts to make this new year special for everyone won’t go unnoticed by those who could make some important changes within your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Lots of folks want you to light up their days with your presence. But try to take some quiet time ‘twixt the fun and entertainment to spend time with some very special people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While the round of holiday revels had your social life on the fast track these past few weeks, someone special might want to keep pace with you this year as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Even though you should be enjoying all the fun you deserve during Capricorn season, don’t lose sight of the need to make some changes now that the new year has begun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): What happens during this time can help clear up some of the confusion jeopardizing a once-stable relationship. Follow your instincts on what to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your days are brightened by new friends eager to become part of your life. But don’t forget to spend time with that one special person. (You know who!)

BORN THIS WEEK: You have the ability to encourage people to reach their potential by setting an example with your own efforts.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.