Submitted photo

Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team last weekend celebrated its remarkable season, the best since 2004, with an awards ceremony including the annual Hammond family “Tough Guy of the Year” award. Throughout the season, the Hammond family honors an individual player each week with a “Tough Guy of the Week” award and a “Tough Guy of the Year” award is bestowed at the end of the season. This season, the “Tough Guy of the Year” award went to Duke University-bound Luke Mergott. Pictured above, all of the award winners throughout the season are pictured with Coach Jake Coleman (left) and the Hammonds (right).