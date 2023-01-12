Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 13: Bingo

Knights of Columbus Bingo on Friday nights at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Building behind St. Luke’s Church. Refreshments for Sale Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 13: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host its monthly dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Carryout and eat-in. Bake sale table available. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

Jan. 13-15: Berlin Restaurant Week

Dine three times for a chance to win restaurant gift cards and $100. Pick up an entry card at the Berlin Welcome Center, dine at three different participating restaurants and get your card stamped. Drop off card in the entry box at the Berlin Welcome Center. Random drawing for the winner. Participating restaurants will be 410 Social, Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar, Baked Dessert Café, Berlin Pizza, Blacksmith Restaurant, Boxcar on Main, Burley Cafè, Burn Brick Oven Pizza, Gilbert’s Provisions, J&M Meat Market & Grille, Jun & Juice, Mandala Pies, On What Grounds?, Pop’s Kitchen, Rayne’s Reef, The Globe Gastro Theatre, Rusty Anchor Seafood & Sushi and The Sterling Tavern.

Jan. 13-15: OC Dreamfest

The three-day music event will be held at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, taking guests through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with musical acts The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s the Commodores, and The Spinners. Tickets for Dreamfest can be purchased at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center or by visiting https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com.

Jan. 16: General Meeting

From 10 a.m.-noon, the Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will hold its general meeting at the Ocean Pines Community Center Assateague Room. Guest speaker will be Reverend J. Jones, African-American Leaders of the Eastern Shore. All are welcome.

Jan. 18: AGH Open House

From 1-3 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria, those individuals interested in learning more about volunteering at Atlantic General Hospital are invited to an information session. Opportunities include assisting patients, clerical work, thrift shop shifts and more.

Jan. 20: Fish Fry

Bowen UMC in Newark is having a fish fry beginning 4:30 pm. Platters are $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread & dessert. For those who eat in it also includes beverage. Carryouts available.

Jan. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

All you can eat includes vegetables, beverage and dessert from 11 a.m. until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Cost is $15 for adults. Carryout available. 410-543-8244 or 410-713-2468.

Jan. 25: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and support our mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. You can contact us by phone at 410-430-7181 or email websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

Feb. 3-5: Wool, Fiber Expo

A show to promote the fiber industry through vendors, classes and art at the Ocean City convention center. Admission $4. Hours are Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 7-9: Safe Boating Course

It’s never too early to plan for boating season. The first class of 2023 will be held virtually, making it possible for anyone to attend from anywhere. The Virtual course is taught by the same US Coast Guard Aux. instructors as the in-person class. All the required material is covered along with time for questions. Classes are 6-9 p.m. The Maryland Boating Safety Education Act requires that anyone born after July 1, 1972 must possess a Maryland Basic Boating Safety Certificate to operate a boat in the state of Maryland. Those attending the class and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Certificate which is NASBLA approved and valid in all states. A fee of $20 covers the cost of the course and materials. Checks should be made payable to USGCAUX 12-05 and mailed to PO Box 1682 Berlin, Md. 21811. Payment via paypal is also accepted. For more information or to register contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or email CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Feb 17-19: Seaside Boat Show

Over 350 boats and associated dealers will be on hand for the 40th annual event at the Ocean City convention center. Admission. Adults $10; under 14, $1; and weekend pass $15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ocboatshow.com.

March 1, 8, 15, 22: Square Dance Lessons

Free square dance lessons from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.