Streaking Decatur Girls Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team remained unbeaten in the regular season with a run of four impressive wins since dropping a pair during the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament.

The Seahawks are now a perfect 9-0 in the regular season after winning their first four after the holiday break. The streak includes a 71-37 win over Wicomico, a 58-34 win over North Dorchester, a 61-10 rout of Crisfield last Friday and a 59-2 rout of Mardela on Tuesday.

