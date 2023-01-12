Robert Leo Heimert

BERLIN — Robert Leo Heimert “Bob”, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at The Dixon House in Easton.

Born on June 1, 1934, in Baltimore, Bob was the son of the late Albert E. Heimert, Jr. and Dorothea Blondell Heimert.

Bob grew up in Baltimore, graduating from University of Maryland School of Law. He worked many years as an attorney for Commercial Credit before retiring and pursuing a variety of entrepreneurial ventures. He was an avid member of the Shore Seekers Artifact and Recovery Club. Bob was a loving uncle to Chris, Jon, Lee and Jenny. He loved dearly and cared for Inez McClung, the love of his life, until her passing in 2016. Bob will surely be missed.

Bob is survived by his nephews, Christopher S. Heimert (Chrystal) and Lee H. Heimert (Azucena). Also surviving is his niece, Jennifer E. Heimert, and his cousin, Antoinette “Toni” Blondell Gibson.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Inez McClung; two brothers, Albert E. Heimert, III and Richard F. Heimert; a nephew, Jonathan C. Heimert; and a niece, Kimberly Ann Heimert.

Services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor – St. Martin’s Home, 601 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, Md. 21228.

Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com..

Lester Francis Lytle, Jr.

SNOW HILL — Lester Francis Lytle, Jr., “Chip”, age 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Harrison House Nursing Facility in Snow Hill.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lester Francis Lytle, Sr. and Madeline Hurt Lytle.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Carter Lytle, and puppy, Kimberly. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Lytle (Nita); a sister-in-law Darlene Dennis (Richard); his brother-in-law Clint Carter (Nancy); and his best friend Darren Vick.

Chip retired from the Flowers Baking Company. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

No formal services are planned at this time. Interment will be private with the family at a future date.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com

Dorothy B. Godfrey

BISHOPVILLE — Dorothy “Dot” B. Godfrey, age 97 of Bishopville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late George W. Taylor and Erma B. Shockley Taylor.

She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville and the Worcester County Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Nugent and husband Todd of Bishopville; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Tammy D. Kane and husband Bobby of Ocean Pines; a sister, Lois Perdue of Salisbury; a brother-in-law, Donald W. Godfrey and wife Patricia of Delmar; a sister-in-law, Alberta C. Godfrey of Pocomoke City; her grandchildren, Jeffrey E. Godfrey Jr. and wife Carrie, Rita S. Godfrey, Chelsea R. West, Mason E. Kane, Aiden R. Kane and Noah R. Kane; six great grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Wyatt and Aliza Godfrey and Ruby and Remy Windsor; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett B. Godfrey Jr.; a son, Jeffrey E. Godfrey Sr.; a nephew, Everett H. Godfrey; and two brothers, Billy Taylor and Gerald Taylor.

A funeral service was held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with burial in Zion Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Zion Church Cemetery, c/o Naomi Johnson, 35141 Johnson Store Road, Selbyville, Del. 19975 or Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Robert Karl Biel

OCEAN PINES — Captain Robert Karl Biel (Bob or Bucky) of Ocean Pines peacefully passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born and raised in Mt Airy, Pa. He attended Germantown High School, Temple University & Park University in Texas. Predeceased by his parents, Dr. Karl O.S. and Effie (Pepper) Biel. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Adele Wolverton Biel; children Wende Biel, Karen (David) Adamczyk, Robin (Tom) Garrahan and Tracy (Robert) Hughes; grandchildren Heather (Frank) Biel, LT Sean, Trip (Nohely), Tanner, Robbie and Grayce; great-grandchildren Kyleigh and Caiden; sister Ruthanne (John) Lamb; brother John (Patty) Biel; and several nieces and nephews. He has many cousins in the Delaware and Maryland area.

Bob took his first airplane ride in “Flying Farmers” Horace Pepper’s Cessna 140. That day he knew he wanted to be a pilot. After serving in the Navy as a Meteorologist, he began his flying carrier at Wings Field in Ambler, Pa. He flew for Flying Tigers, Capital Airways, Eastern Airlines (32 years), Trump Shuttle, where he was Donald Trump’s number one pilot, and U.S. Air Shuttle. He was a member of the Quite Birdman (QB), an international flying club for many years with hangers in Florida, N.J., and Salisbury. He was awarded the FAA Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award, a prestigious award for pilots. He was a member of Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) as well as the American Legion. His military service was honored by a flag on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Bob was an avid tennis player where he hosted neighborhood tennis matches at his home in Lawrenceville, N.J. He continued to play tennis after moving to Ocean Pines.

After retirement, Bob and Adele went on a 15-year adventure experiencing the country through boats, airplanes and R.V.s. They sailed the Chesapeake Bay. They lived on a Trawler, Cloud Walkers, traveling down the Intercoastal Water Way. Then lived on the Trawler in St. Petersburg and Treasure Island, Fla. Trips to the Florida Keys were often and adventuresome. He flew his family in his private airplanes enjoying the sites of the country.

He discovered the R.V. life where he and Adele worked as Tail-Gunners for Tracks to Adventure where they experienced numerous trips to Mexico and the Baja Peninsula. He also worked with Fantasy Tours where they traveled the Northwest U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Bob and Adele summered in Ocean Pines and wintered in Destin, Fla.

A Memorial will be observed by immediate family.

Bob will be remembered by his favorite saying, “Live your life with no regrets,” which he certainly did.

Memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St #3908, Ocean City, Md. 21842 or Coastal Hospice Salisbury. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Robert Andrew Gray, Sr.

PITTSVILLE — Robert Andrew Gray, Sr., age 70, passed away at his home in Pittsville on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Victor W. Gray and June Bodimer.

Andy dedicated his life to his family. He shared his love of learning and musical talent with his children and could fix every broken thing they brought him. He loved Judy Gray. His passion for radios inspired Ginger, Robert and Alex to follow his example and become licensed Amateur Radio Operators. Andy’s quick wit impressed everyone. He surrounded himself with electronics until the end of his years on The Farm. With love, we honor him.

He is survived by a daughter, Virginia D. Gray; two sons, Robert A. Gray, Jr. (Erin), and Alexander J. Gray (Anastasiia); two brothers, John Gray and Gary Gray; and two sisters, April Bethel and Tina Naseef (Marty). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kylie, June, and Wilder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Gray.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coastal Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Trees for a Change via www.treesforachange.com.

Arrangements in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Mary D. Smith

BERLIN — Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Doyle Hall Smith of Seaford, Del., formerly of Ocean Pines, passed away in Seaford, Del. on Jan. 2, 2023.

The daughter of the late George Altair and Henrietta Keelan Doyle, she was born on March 7, 1925, in Pittsburgh. She moved to Philadelphia, attended Lower Merion Senior High School, and studied at Pennsylvania State University, where she received a B.S. in Science with a major in Chemistry. Following graduation, she took a job at Monsanto Chemical Company in Dayton, Ohio. During the Cold War, Monsanto’s Mound Lab was under the auspices of the Atomic Energy Commission, where she worked on a project requiring Top Secret clearance.

While in Dayton, she met and married James E Hall, Jr. She was involved in the community and volunteer work serving on the initial Women’s Board of the Children’s Hospital as it was being built, the Board of the Dayton Chapter of the Christ Child Society, and the Junior League of Dayton, serving as its president from 1963-65.

In 1970 she married Carter T. Smith and moved to Columbia, SC, for three years. In 1974 relocated to Laurel, taking a position at the University of Maryland until her retirement in 1986.

In 1987 she and Carter moved to Ocean Pines where they became involved in the community and in their church, the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, where she served several years as Deacon.

She was elected president of the Women’s Club of Ocean Pines in 1990 and was a member of the Art League of Ocean City, the Sinepuxent Chapter of Questers, and the Worcester County Arts Council.

Aside from her parents, Libby is predeceased by her husband, Carter T. Smith; her oldest daughter, Diane H. Fritschle of Sarasota, Fla.; her brother, Col. Lawerence A. Doyle of Dover, Del.; and her nephew, Scott Doyle of Indianapolis. She is survived by her son, James E. Hall III of Sanford, N.C., and three daughters, Amy H. Coughlin (Robert) of Dayton, Mary C. “Molly” Day (Richard) of Lansdale, Pa. and Jane H. Hill (Lance) of Dagsboro, Del., son, Steven C. Smith (Sally) of Horsham, Pa., daughter, D.D. (John) of Indian Trail, N.C., and son, Creighton C. Smith of Catonsville; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, James H. Doyle of Indianapolis, and several nieces and nephews.

She was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Theta, a former member and past president of the Sinepuxent Chapter of the Questers, a nonresident sustaining member of the Junior League of Columbia, S.C., and a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Seaford.

“Libby,” “Mother,” “Mimi” was the heart of our family. She will be dearly missed by us all.

A memorial service will be held at Manor House in Seaford, Del. on Jan. 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at Manor House following the service for refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manor House Benevolence Fund, 1001 Middleford Rd., Seaford, Del. 19973, or the Worcester County Arts Council at 6 Jefferson St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Edgar Norman Jones Jr.

OCEAN PINES — Edgar Norman Jones Jr., age 71, of Ocean Pines, slipped away on Jan. 3, 2023 at UMMC in Baltimore.

These last years of Norm’s life were challenging, but he met them head-on with the gusto and spirit for life by which he was known. Born in Annapolis and raised in Eastport, he is the baby brother of the remarkable Jones team. With his devastated wife, Diana, he is survived by his son, Edgar N. Jones III (Shannon), and his grandchildren Macie E. Jones and Edgar N. Jones IV, all of whom he deeply cherished and adored. Norm was predeceased by his parents, Edgar N. Jones Sr “Wimpy” and Marybelle “Mutt”, and he is also survived by his sister, Geral Parks-Lisi (Richard), and brothers James Michael Jones (Bobbi) and John Frank Jones (Mary Ann). Norm served proudly in the US Navy on the USS Coral Sea during the VietNam war. From a long fire service family line, he followed his father and brothers into and retired from the Annapolis City Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic during the early development years of Maryland’s Emergency Medical System (Shock Trauma). Having lived in Maryland, Florida and Tennessee, he finally settled in his beloved Ocean Pines, working hard and playing hard at Berlin’s GlenRiddle Golf Course until he no longer could. Norm was positively thrilled with an ocean fishing trip with his son this last birthday, a dream fulfilled. His enthusiasm was infectious; he never met a stranger, and he loved his family, friends, children and animals as they loved him. Jokester and trickster that he was, he was also funny, impulsive, honest, smart, intuitive, thoughtful, creative, kind and generous. He treasured great fun, good food, and a helluva house party. Norm lived life thoroughly and never missed an opportunity to take you on that ride with him. His soulmate, Diana, was his rock; and Norm was her rocket.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at The Links at Lighthouse Sound Golf Course, 12723 St. Martin’s Neck Road, Bishopville, Md. 21813, with a lite fare reception following. In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations in Norm’s memory may be made to The Church Mouse, a thrift shop and local outreach, PO Box 429, Berlin, Md. 21811. Your “Stormin’ Norm” stories and memories may be shared using the Memories tab on this page.