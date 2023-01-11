The intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street in Berlin is pictured. File Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will activate a new traffic signal at the Route 113 (Worcester Highway) and Route 818 (Main Street) intersection in Berlin on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The traffic signal will be in flash-only mode for 72 hours beginning Saturday to give motorists a chance to get used to its operation. Portable changeable message signs will also be in place to alert motorists of the new signal. By Tuesday, Jan. 17, the signal will be fully operating.​​

Contruction on the $100,000 signal began in October 2022 as a result of discussions between SHA, local elected officials, the Town of Berlin and citizens. SHA traffic analysis determined a traffic signal would increase safety of motorists as well as pedestrians at this location. Nearly 20,000 vehicles use this section of Route 113 at this intersection each day.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are grateful for the discussions we’ve had with citizens and the Town of Berlin to move this project forward,” SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “This will improve the safety of this intersection for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.”