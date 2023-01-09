The Worcester County Planning Commission approved the site plan for Salt Life Park last week.

SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials.

The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.

“It’s really a nice continuation of the old park,” attorney Hugh Cropper said.

Cropper told the commission his client, Mark Odachowski, had purchased the existing park and started working to improve it. The 34-lot expansion is part of that improvement effort.

“It was really an eyesore,” Odachowski said.

He said he’d met with land planning professionals to develop an expansion plan that would complement what was already there. Odachowski told the commission the park was a community for those 50 and older and that renters were subject to background checks. He said he would not be offering short-term rentals. While the new units will be bigger than those currently in the park, their lots will also be bigger. Odachowski said he was hoping to improve the property and also provide affordable housing in the West Ocean City area.

Commission member Ken Church agreed that the proposed expansion should provide some much needed affordable housing. He also praised the improvements Odachowski has already made.

“The change is just remarkable,” he said.

The commission voted to approve the site plan contingent on a few minor housekeeping matters being cleared up.

The commission last week also approved a site plan for Salt Grass Point, a mini storage facility. The project, which will be located on Route 611 south of Snug Harbor Road, will consist of eight buildings totaling 75,000 square feet. The project initially received site plan approval in 2021. Connections of the project said nothing had changed and they were simply seeking reapproval because the previous site plan had expired.