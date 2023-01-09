Photo Courtesy of the Ocean Pines Association

OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines were forced to close the community’s skate park last week to address vandalism that had occurred at the property.

Though the amenity reopened last Friday, officials say they will continue to monitor the skate park after the most recent bout of vandalism. After learning of the property damage last Wednesday, crews spent the following days making the necessary repairs.

“While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the sponsor sign will be upgraded and replaced,” Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said in a statement last week. “New opening and closing times will be posted, and signs mandating ‘no trespassing’ during off hours will be posted as well.”

Donahue said the skate park is monitored by the Ocean Pines Police Department. She said if the vandalism continues, the police department will remove the parties involved and potentially ban them from the skate park permanently. Police will also monitor the park for trespassers during the posted hours when the park is closed.

“Rec and Parks wants to be able to have a nice facility for Ocean Pines members,” she said. “However, with the continued behavior it does not make sense to upgrade the facility or spend the money needed to continue to replace damaged property.”

She continued, “Closing the park is not something we want to do. Let’s work together to continue to have a nice facility, and to be able to add more items to the park and do any necessary upgrades.”

Marketing and Public Relations Director Josh Davis said vandalism has been a recurring issue at the skate park, and General Manager John Viola reports there is a cost involved in its continued upkeep. That cost, he said, must be passed on to all association members.

“It’s unfortunate, and you never want to see something like this,” Viola said. “We also want to remind people that we have posted rules at the park, and those are for the safety of those using the park and the safety of those around them. We hope everyone will respect the rules of this facility, so we can continue to operate it for the benefit of our homeowners and residents.”

Officials say the park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and that skates must complete a signed waver to enter and skate in the park. All skaters under the age of 18 must have the waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian in the presence of Ocean Pines Recreations and Parks staff or Ocean Pines Police staff.

Skaters should wear safety gear. Helmets are mandatory. Elbow and knee pads are recommended. Shirts and shoes are required.

For more information about the Ocean Pines Skate Park can be found on the association’s website.