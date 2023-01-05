ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Make a start on that new workplace challenge. But get more information before you find yourself too deeply involved without knowing in which direction you should go.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might find things becoming tedious as your schedule slows down after the holidays. Use this time to get information about a possible post-New Year job change.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The creative Twin finds outlets for his or her ideas in the early part of the week. The practical Twin takes it a step further and rallies support to turn the ideas into reality.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s time to stop being intimidated by someone’s negative behavior. Start taking positive steps on your own to help strengthen your position down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Look closely at that so-called golden opportunity. Best to be a cautious Cat who approaches things slowly, rather than one who pounces without knowing where you’ll land.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your apology can resolve that personal situation before it overshadows the start of your new year. You’ll feel better, even if you’re only partly to blame for what happened.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Avoid overtaxing yourself, even if your energy levels are high and you feel that you can do it all. Best to pace yourself so you won’t run yourself down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your sense of humor helps get you through a stressful period. Some of your quick quips can take the edge off any remaining negativity being aimed at you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your artistic talents not only help you express yourself these days, but they also set up a line of communication between you and someone very special.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s fine to appreciate the importance of having a “proper form” for doing things. But relax a bit in order to allow newcomers on the project to feel less intimidated by you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Use your boundless reserve of optimism to persuade others to work with you so that you can resolve a difficult workplace problem before it ruins the dynamics in place.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You brim over with self-confidence as you begin to tackle a new challenge. And, before you know it, you’re not alone: Others have taken the plunge with you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a highly defined sense of commitment to others. You would make a fine social worker.

