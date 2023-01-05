Thomas Edward Yarko

OCEAN CITY — Thomas Edward Yarko, age 91, passed away at his home in Ocean City, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Born in Bakerton, PA, he was the son of the late John Yarko and Mary Kutchman and one of sixteen siblings.

Tom served in the Korean war and had worked as a project manager and master plumber for Federline and Masters in the DC metro area. He was involved with the planning and builds for commercial buildings such as TOR and Hammond High in Columbia, Md. and numerous housing projects. He loved the challenge and complexity the job offered but was happy to leave it all behind to move to Ocean City with his late wife of 57 years, Dorothy Yarko. Tom enjoyed many years of fishing in his retirement.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Yarko (Mary) of Ellicott City, Md. and Timothy Yarko (Christine) of Delta, Pa.; his daughters, Amy Majors (Charles) of Pickens, S.C. and Sharon Stamer of Reisterstown, Md.; his brother Bobby Yarko; two sisters, Roselyn Sabella and Veronica McGinty; six grandchildren, Chris Lapole, Kimberly Holloway, Victoria Yarko, Jonathan Yarko, Corey Yarko and Katherine Stamer; and a great-grandchild, Robert Lee Paul Holloway.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Eileen Rothschild

BERLIN — On Friday Dec. 30, 2022, Eileen Rothschild, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 80.

Eileen was born in New York City to Jack and Jean (Fox). She married Vernon Rothschild and they raised five

children. Early in her career she worked with her husband in starting what became the family business. In 1992, she received her early childhood education degree from Chesapeake College and worked for and started Head Start programs in Maryland and Delaware. Eileen loved to travel, home design/decorate and could easily be persuaded to join her sons and family on a fishing excursion offshore.

Eileen was preceded in death by her mother Jean and father Jack, and her brothers Eugene, Kevin, John and Joseph.

She is survived by her husband Vernon; her brother Timothy’ her five children Russell (Martha), Elizabeth, Jennifer (Tony Wilson), Kelly Ann, and Phillip (Whitney). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jack Henry Tucker, and Charlie Clarissa Rothschild, as well as many nephews and nieces including Michael and Mathew Fox.

A visitation was held at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William Street Berlin, Md. 21811 on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A service will follow at St John Neumann Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Robert Anthony Fisher

SNOW HILL — Robert Anthony Fisher, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Robert Harold Fisher and Violet Watson Fisher.

He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1958 and attended Salisbury State College where he earned a Master’s Degree. He was an Assateague Park Ranger for the National Parks as well as a teacher at Snow Hill Middle School. He also served in the United States Navy from 1961-1966 and was stationed in San Diego, California. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Snow Hill, where he served as a Past President. He was also the Treasurer of the Worcester County Historical Society. He was a very active member of the community participating in many local organizations such as the Worcester County Economic Development Committee for over 30 years, Furnace Town, Captain of Tillie-The Tug, booth holder at Antique Collectibles, and was an Eastern Shore local post card collector. He had formerly owned and operated along with his wife and in-laws Scotty’s Market in Ocean City and was co-owner with his wife of the Store Next Door in Ocean City for 10 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Katherine Fisher “Kathy”, as well as his son, Robert Thomas Fisher and his girlfriend Michelle Townsend of Berlin. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Ann Parker of Salisbury, and his beautiful granddaughters, Cassidy Katherine Fisher (Gina), Ashlea Elizabeth Fisher and beloved Madyson Townsend.

A memorial service will be held at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Furnace Town at 3816 Old Furnace Rd, Snow Hill, Md. 21863, the Worcester County Historical Society at P.O. Box 111, Snow Hill, Md. 21863, or to All Hallows Episcopal Church at 109 W. Market Street, Snow Hill, Md. 21863.

Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill.

Howard Douglas Trainer, III

OCEAN CITY — Howard Douglas Trainer, III, age 54, passed away at his home in Ocean City on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Howard Doulgas Trainer, Jr and Carol Escavage.

Howard was a very outgoing man with a huge personality who loved joking around. He enjoyed country music, singing karaoke, and watching the Baltimore Ravens win football games. He worked in home improvements most of his life, which he had passion for and loved teaching others along the way. His laugh was contagious, and his smile could light up a room. Out of everything in life, though, there was nothing he loved more than his family and friends. He truly loved people and people loved him. He was not only a great son, brother, and uncle he was also a very dear friend to so many. Howard will forever be remembered in our hearts; never forgotten.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Trainer, his brother, William Trainer, his sister, Donna Ray, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, Howard Douglas Trainer, Jr.

A Celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Shari Lynn Bloum-Poliak

BERLIN — Shari Lynn Bloum-Poliak, age 61, passed away on Monday, Dec/ 26, 2022, in Berlin.

Born Nov. 5, 1961, in Takoma Park, Md., she was the daughter of the late Donald Bloum and Carol Stone.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Bloum; daughters Brittney and Lindsey Poliak; brothers Stephen and

Terrence Bloum; sister Nicole Bloum; and former husband Albert Poliak.

Shari will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as a woman of strength and honesty, a caring, and humorous friend, and a loving and dedicated mother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Bloum.

A visitation will be held, private for the family, at The Burbage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or sympathy cards, donations in Shari’s name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via (pancan.org).

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.