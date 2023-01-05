SNOW HILL — A Snow Hill man was sentenced last month to 40 years in jail for distribution of child pornography, all but 16 years of which were suspended.

Timothy Patrick Newsome, 32, of Snow Hill, was sentenced to a total of 40 years with the Department of Corrections for his conviction on four counts of distribution of child pornography, charges for which he pleaded guilty in September. All but 16 years of the sentence was then suspended by a Worcester County Circuit Court judge. Newsome will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release and will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with children.

The charges originated when the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) received a referral in May 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip-line. The cyber tip identified a WhatsApp account having uploaded a video containing child pornography. Investigators were able to trace the account back to Newsome, according to a release.

Days later, another cyber tip was received about a Skype account which had uploaded child pornography and that account was also traced back to Newsome. WCBI detectives then executed a search warrant at Newsome’s home in Snow Hill and seized multiple electronic devices for a forensic examination.

The examination of those devices revealed Newsome had distributed multiple files containing child pornography over the internet. He was charged in July 2021 with 38 counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser praised the collaborative efforts of the WCBI, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children along with the lead detectives in the case. Heiser also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Correa, who prosecuted the case against Newsome.