Last month, the Salisbury Jaycees hosted its Annual Shopping Tour, during which volunteers purchased and distributed nearly $20,000 worth of Christmas gifts for children throughout Wicomico County. Volunteers gathered at Walmart to shop for nearly 180 Wicomico County students. They were joined by the Mountaire Cares team, which showed up in full force to help shop, sort, pack and distribute gifts. Above, volunteers are pictured with Mountaire Cares team members at the organization’s annual holiday event. Submitted Photo

Faculty Recognitions

SALISBURY – This year’s Salisbury University (SU) Alumni Association Faculty Appreciation Award winners are “instrumental,” “left a lasting impression,” “taught with enthusiasm” and served as “a light to all,” according to their former students.

The association honored five with the accolade as part of SU’s annual fall commencement celebration. They include Drs. Deborah Mathews (Social Work) in the College of Health and Human Services, Larence Becker (Psychology) in the Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts, Jennifer Bergner (Mathematical Sciences) in the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology, Thomas Calo (Management) in the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business and Chin-Hsiu Chen (Early and Elementary Education) in the Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel School of Education.

“These faculty have made a lasting impression on students, have provided dynamic classroom instruction, exhibit attributes graduates can take with them into their careers, and have made a difference in the lives of their students,” said Dr. Lili Leonard, alumni association president.

In their nominations, alumni frequently gave eloquent and heartfelt praise to this year’s recipients, whom many said helped shape their experiences at SU.

“Dr. Mathews was instrumental in launching the M.S.W. program at SU. As a graduate of the very first M.S.W. class, I can’t begin to tell you how important she was to my years as a graduate student,” said one alumnus. “Dr. Mathews was always there to give us whatever we needed and help us become the best we could be.”

“Dr. Becker is the reason I work in psychology and neuroscience today,” said his nominator. “In his research methods class, we had a project to develop 10 steps to achieve our future goals in the field of psychology. Through this project, I realized I wanted to pursue a Ph.D. and subsequently applied to be a part of the SU Neuroscience Lab and the Cognitive Aging Lab.”

“Dr. Bergner went above and beyond in her service to students and their futures. She did whatever possible to help us succeed,” said a former student. “Dr. Bergner is also one of the few math professors who has the special skill of breaking concepts down to the most basic levels, making learning and retaining information that much more possible for students.”

“Dr. Calo invested in his students who truly wanted to learn and become better,” said an alumnus. “He left a lasting impression on me through his professionalism, kindness and dedication to teaching.”

“Dr. Chen was, by far, the best professor I had during my time at Salisbury,” said a former student. “She was understanding and caring, and taught with enthusiasm. She made class fun, and the projects she assigned were hard, but achievable.”

Learn more about opportunities to “Make Tomorrow Yours” at salisbury.edu.

Hospital Promotion

SALISBURY – Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, president/CEO of TidalHealth, has announced the promotion of Mark Weisman, MD, MBA, to vice president of information technology/CMIO & CIO

Weisman, who joined TidalHealth in 2018 as its chief medical information officer (CMIO), has also been servings as the health system’s chief information officer (CIO) at the senior director level since 2021.

“This promotion reflects the importance of Information Technology (IT) at TidalHealth in ensuring the correct data, including critical medical information, gets into the right hands of the right people at the right time to help them focus on what they do best,” said Leonard. “As we continue to navigate in a rapidly evolving digital health landscape, Dr. Weisman’s expertise and that of his IT team will play an essential role in helping our health system refine patient care, reduce errors, protect patient privacy and improve the overall healthcare experience.”

At TidalHealth, he is responsible for leading the development of information systems that assist clinicians and non-clinical team members in the delivery and continuous improvement of patient care and customer satisfaction, and for an on-going multi-disciplinary quality and performance improvement program.

Weisman, an internal medicine specialist, has extensive experience in advancing clinical and technological opportunities to improve quality of care, cost effectiveness and to reduce waste and unnecessary workload. He has had numerous leadership roles in clinical management, strategy and development, analytics, and informatics.

Weisman received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and his MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts. Weisman is double board certified in internal medicine and informatics and recently completed his graduate level certificate in cybersecurity from the Harvard University Extension School.

Design Award

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group recently received a Citation Award, as well as the People’s Choice Award, from the American Institute of Architects Chesapeake Bay Chapter (AIA CBC) for their design of the Ferry Cove Shellfish Oyster Hatchery in Sherwood, Md.

The firm was recognized at the 2022 Excellence in Design Awards ceremony held in Annapolis.

Tasked with designing a new facility to aid in the production of oyster hatching for the commercial shellfish industry and the reviving of the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay, Becker Morgan Group designed Ferry Cove to become one of the largest hatcheries on the east coast producing the Eastern Oyster (Crassostrea Virginica).

Ferry Cove takes advantage of its location on the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, to blend commerce, natural resource protection, education, and research on coastal resiliency-related issues.

The AIA CBC jury commented, “The project is an outstanding example of working with the site. The design worked with the site and let it offer the optimum site solutions. This is complemented by a strong interior design that incorporates the facility’s technical operations, as well as educational programs and visitations.”

The 20,483-gross-square-foot building was built from the ground up to be a multi-faceted shellfish production facility.

The unique computer control systems enable the facility to manipulate water salinity, temperature, pH, and algae, thereby providing maximum flexibility to mitigate the many environmental conditions that could impact production.

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. For more information, visit www.beckermorgan.com.