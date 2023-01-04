Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – More than 900 Penguin Swim participants took a dip in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday to raise more than $111,000 for Atlantic General Hospital (AGH).

On New Year’s Day, 959 participants sporting costumes and bathing suits took a plunge into the waters off Ocean City for the 29th Annual Penguin Swim.

Event co-chair Ryan Kirby said unseasonably warm weather, sunny skies and no wind provided for another successful fundraising year. While preliminary totals from Sunday’s event show the hospital raised $111,000 for community health care services, Kirby said that number is expected to increase in the coming days as donations and sales continue to be calculated.

“This community is incredible with their support of all local charities and civic events,” he said. “And the AGH Penguin Swim is just one of the many this area supports with all their heart. They, once again, went above and beyond to support the swim financially and with their time.”

Since 1995, the event has grossed roughly $1.4 million in support of the hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education. To date, the yearly fundraiser has allowed the hospital to purchase items such as emergency room beds and flat-screen televisions and subsidize community clinics and screenings.

“If it weren’t for the generosity of this community, we wouldn’t have all the expansion and resources AGH provides,” Kirby said. “AGH has really evolved into a regional hospital feel located in a small community. We are so lucky to have it in our backyard.”

The annual swim has also become a tradition for hundreds of residents and visitors, as well as businesses and community group. This year, for example, legacy sponsor Bull on the Beach raised more than $20,000. The Bull team has contributed more than $662,000 over the event’s history. The Ocean City Ravens Roost raised more than $9,400, contributing more than $162,000 over 14 years.

Kirby recognized Phil Houck, Michelle Knopp, Gary Miller and representatives of the two teams, which have contributed more than half of the net total raised from Penguin Swim events.

He also thanked AGH Foundation staff members Kam LaBrunda, Laura Powell and Toni Keiser, Penguin Swim committee members and volunteers and the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Penguin Swim winners listed in order of award sequence are as followed:

Youth/Family Teams

Team Believe (Denver, Pa.), $3,765

Ice Ice Kirbys (Berlin), $2,716

Zoo Crew (Breinigsville, Pa.), $1,705

Community Teams

OC Ravens Roost #44 (Ocean City), $9,412

The Atlantic Club Beach Warriors (Ocean City), $915

OPST Hammerheads (Ocean Pines), $865

Business Teams

Bull on the Beach (Ocean City), $20,000

OC Wasabi (Ocean City), $2,100

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 486 (Baltimore, Md.), $1,555

Adult Individuals

Michael Nelson (Rosedale, Md.), $1,335

Matthew Lynch (Frankford, Del.), $1,075

James King (Selbyville, Del.), $800

Youth Individuals

Ty Barnes (Berlin), $330

Maxon Hashagen (Macungie, Pa.), $255

Leila Attia (Fallston, Md.), $230

Costume Contest

Best Youth Costume: Rowan Aguillon (Ocean Pines) as “New Year Cutie”

Best Adult Costume: Butch Lorditch (Denver, Pa.) as “Avatar”

Best Couple Costume: Melissa and Olivia Page (York, Pa.) as “Pirates”

Best Group Costume: Team Frosty Paws (Telford, Pa.) as “SpongeBob SquarePants & Friends”

“Blingiest” Costume Sponsored by Park Place Jewelers: Jennifer Wills (Berlin) as “Jewels”

Special Recognition Prizes

Youngest Penguin: Dezzy Wegrzyn (Ocean City), 10 months, 19 days

Oldest Penguin: June Barnes (Fallston, Md.), 92 years, four months, five days

Traveled the Farthest: Matias Aiskovitch, Buenos Aires, Argentina