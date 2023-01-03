Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave as local agencies investigate a reported burglary at the police department's storage shed. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department.

On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave effective Jan. 1. The suspension came just one day after General Manager John Viola learned of a reported burglary at the department’s storage shed, according to the association.

“On Saturday, December 31, 2022, OPA’s General Manager became aware of a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17, 2022,” a statement from the Ocean Pines Association reads. “After consultation with partners at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, OPA has taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted, and that police services to residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”

The statement continues, “Effective January 1, 2023, Ocean Pines Police Chief Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave, during which time a commander from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will provide on-site leadership to the Ocean Pines Police Department and will oversee a complete audit and inventory of the contents of the storage shed and the property room. OPA has been working with the Sheriff’s Office to implement these changes since last Friday and has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Ehrisman began his lengthy career at the Ocean Pines Police Department in 1986. Starting as a patrol officer, he climbed the ranks to become the agency’s police chief in 2020.

Because of the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation, the association could not provide additional comments but encouraged anyone with information about the reported burglary to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.

This story will be updated.