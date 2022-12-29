ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Start preparing now to make sure you get the credit you’re due for all the effort you put in to get a project off the ground. A new challenge emerges in a few weeks.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re charging full steam ahead on the job — and that’s fine. But take time to bask in the excitement of a new year, and be grateful for all you accomplished during this one.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A former detractor resists joining your ranks just yet. Give them time to learn more about what you’re doing. Meanwhile, devote more time to friends and family.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be careful not to be goaded into a tiff by someone who might be looking for a fight. Remain cool as you make your exit. Be assured that others will rally to your support.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Kudos on getting the well-deserved Lion’s share of the rewards for a job well-done. Now you can take a breather from your workaday duties and spend time with your family.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You enjoy a quick spurt of renewed energy just in time to meet that upcoming deadline. A potentially romantic situation looms. How it develops will be up to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Watch out for distractions that could cause delays and leave you running twice as fast to finish your work. Then go ahead and have fun. You deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might prefer to work on current tasks on your own. But be open to a potentially useful suggestion from someone who admires you and wants to help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Avoid rushing full gallop into that volunteer project without knowing what’s expected of you. Take things a step at a time as you begin to find your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Good news: You should begin to feel more comfortable expressing your emotions. This will go a long way in helping you with that personal situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An old friend gives confusing signals. Best advice: Don’t assume that things will necessarily work themselves out. Ask questions and demand straight answers.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A new relationship needs time to develop. Be careful not to let your emotions flood your natural sense of caution. Meanwhile, check out that new job offer.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your sense of right and wrong sometimes causes you to come into conflict with others. But you invariably come out ahead.

