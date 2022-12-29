Things I Like – December 30, 2022

Reading local newspapers while traveling

Watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” every Christmas

The feeling after the Penguin Swim

Wrinkle-free shirts

Facebook’s Christmas Day memories

A hot shower on a cold morning

Warm winter days

Watching a good parallel parking job

Checking out the Inlet during a storm

A smooth road trip

Cookies fresh from the oven

