Students working with Only Positive Stories and Worcester Goes Purple to grant Christmas wishes to men in local recovery housing were, from left, Landon Schul, Dylan Simons, Luke Hopkins, Max Halle, Connor Ferguson, Ryan Lenox, Aleksey Klimins, Dillon Scopp, Koda Bauer, Cole Myers and Hunter Simons. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Following an assembly at Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) highlighting the negative stigma surrounding recovering addicts, a group of students felt compelled to get involved and focused efforts on granting Christmas wishes to men participating in local recovery housing.

Earlier in the month, WPS hosted representatives from the Art League of Ocean City (ALOC) who presented “Stigma Highlighted: Portraits of Recovery”, an art exhibit addressing negativity towards individuals battling addiction. The project is designed to use artwork and personal stories to challenge misconceptions and negativity towards individuals battling addiction. The program is sponsored by the Giving Spirit Foundation, Worcester County Health Department, Worcester Goes Purple, Talbot Goes Purple and the ALOC.

During the assembly, Hope4Recovery Executive Director Brandon O’Brien spoke. O’Brien is a recovering addict who opened a recovery home, the Douglas K. Hamilton House. Following the assembly, Only Positive Stories founders Dylan and Hunter Simons along with a group of friends felt inspired and wanted to get involved.

The students reached out to Worcester Goes Purple President Debbie Smullen to see how they could help and decided to grant Christmas wishes to men in local recovery housing.

“Seeing past the stigma and understanding that these are men who are trying to make their life better through recovery has prompted the boys and their classmates to help,” Smullen said. “Our goal is that everyone learns something in the process about stigma, kindness, giving back and making a difference. We hope this encourages younger men to participate and being active in giving back to the community.”

Since being founded by the Simons brothers, Only Positive Stories has partnered with local organizations that share the same goals in hoping to change a life, one person at a time.

For more information on Only Positive Stories, visit the website at www.onlypositivestories.com, the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/onlypositivestories or Instagram @onlypositivestories.