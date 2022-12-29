BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances last week in the Pat Russo Invitational, an annual holiday meet named for the program’s longtime coach featuring teams from across Delmarva.

This year marked the ninth annual Pat Russo Invitational, named for the Decatur track coach and legend who ran the program for 41 years before retiring. On the girls’ side, Macy Woroniecki finished fourth in the 3,200. Sauna Vick was 17th in the 300 and 22nd in the 55-meter dash. Tiara McDonald was 12th in the 500 and 19th in the 300. Kyleigh Powell was 35th in the 55-meter dash, while Ellie Cheynet was 13th in the 500 and 17th in the 800. Alessandra Fernandez was 25th in the 1,600.

On the boys’ side, A.J. Kolb was third in the 55-meter dash, while Waylon Hobgood was 12th and Jaden Holland was 33rd. Riley Calloway was 25th in the 300. Ethan Cowder was 28th in the 300, while Alex Ward was 30th. Ward was also 19th in the 500, while Brandon Fitzgerald was 20th.