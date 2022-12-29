Blaine A. Bunting

BISHOPVILLE — Blaine A. Bunting, age 85, of Bishopville, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Selbyville, DE, and was the son of the late William and Delia Bunting.

Blaine graduated from Goldey- Beacom College, where he met his wife Joanna and later moved to Bishopville to start a family.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Bunting; son, Blaine Bunting of Ocean City; son, Garet Bunting and wife Lisa of Bishopville; daughter, Allison Seth and husband Scot of Bishopville; brother, William Bunting and wife Jane of Berlin; and grandsons Dalton Bunting, Hayden Bunting, Holden Bunting, Wyatt Seth and Trevor Seth.

Blaine was a nurseryman for the former Buntings’ Nurseries and founder of Buntings’ Landscaping. He

was a member of Showell United Methodist Church; Maryland Nursery, Landscape and Greenhouse Association; Plant Propagators Society; and AMSA.

Blaine A. Bunting was a man who loved his faith, family and friends. He enjoyed the beach and the Eastern Shore way of life. He will be greatly missed, but his memories will live on forever.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Showell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Showell, Md. 21862.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

X

Andrei Michael Olson

BRADENTON, Fla. — Andrei Michael Olson, born Jan. 8, 1997, unexpectedly passed in a tragic motorcycle accident along with his girlfriend Hope Adams on Nov. 26, 2022.

Andrei was blessed and so were his parents when he was adopted at six months old from Samara, Russia in July of 1997. God had a perfect plan for them all. They always said Andrei

hit the lottery and so did his parents.

Andrei lived in many places until his passing. He grew up in White Haven, Pa., then moved to Orlando, Fla., Ocean City, Waynesboro, Pa., then to Bradenton, Fla. where he resided till his passing.

He attended Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, Pa. where he graduated and played on the high school golf team. He also spent many years playing baseball with his beloved coaches and team mates on the Ugly Mug in White Haven, Pa.

Andrei loved people and helping people. He pursued jobs mainly in the food industry. He worked at Applebees in Waynesboro, Pa. and Alley Oops and Ropewalk in Ocean City. His last job as a waiter was at Cha Cha Coconuts on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Fla. where he was called their “Golden Boy.” He loved all his coworkers there and felt such love from many of them and his managers. He recently changed jobs in October to Turner Pest Control where we were told he was a dedicated employee and loved by all in the short time he worked there.

Andrei had a heart of gold, made friends everywhere he went, and lite up the room with his smile. His biggest attribute was that his glass was always half full, and he would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was loved and adored by so many family and friends. We as a family had always known this about him; he was truly special and after his passing it all came even more to light. He made so many friends in his motorcycle community, and we were told story after story about how he helped countless people in accidents and with their mental health struggles. He is an angel now but was already an angel walking among us on earth. He had found a community that loved and respected him for whom he was as a person. He was so happy and content. He had recently discovered his passion for motorcycles and said riding made him forget all the daily problems in life and made him feel so free.

His other passions were his family, his sister Maria, and his beloved Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Rays. He loved fishing and relaxing at his parent’s cabin in Warren, Pa. and swimming and resting at his grandparent’s lake house in Smith Mountain Lake, Va. He enjoyed snowboarding and had recently taken a dream vacation to Colorado with his best friend Brett who he talked about often. Andrei had just gotten back from an incredible long bike ride to Miami and Daytona Beach with his girlfriend Hope, best friend Caysen and other friends.

Andrei is survived by his parents, James V. and Vicki Blair Olson; his sister Maria Olson; his grandparents, John and Paula Blair; and grandmother, Frances Olson. He is also survived by Uncle David Blair and Aunt Kelly Blair, cousins Brandon and Briana Blair, Uncle Donald Olson and Aunt Connie Olson and cousins Ryan Olson and wife Brittaney and his cousin Lindsay Olson.

He will be honored, loved and deeply missed by all. His life was taken away too quickly as we are sure he had so much more to give so many more people to help and so much more to do in this world that desperately needs it.

Come back Andrei, if only in a shadow, if only in a dream.

You can donate in Andrei’s honor and legacy to Bikerdown.org, an organization that helps bikers families whom have passed on or have been injured. They also do many organized

workshops, etc. to educate motorcycle safety and riding safety.

X

Jordan Barrett Kennell

OCEAN CITY — On Nov. 23, 2022, Jordan Barrett Kennell, born on July 30, 1982, passed away peacefully at Hospice By The Lake with his loved one Tara Vendetti by his side.

Jordan was born in Cumberland, Md. and moved to Ocean City at age 16 to be with his girlfriend Danielle Chandler. Later on, they had two beautiful children, Ava and Chase Kennell, whom Jordan loved and adored. He also adopted Danielle’s brother Austin Birch that he called his son. Jordan was very like-able and never lost his sense of humor. He had a passion for music. Jordan loved being with baby Luxx and our dog Paco. In addition to his love one Tara, ex-wife Danielle, Ava, Chase, and Austin, Jordan is survived by his brother, Tyler Kennell, and his father-in-law, Eddie Chandler. Also, Frank and Debra Vendetti who he called mom and dad. Tara’s daughters Brooke and Justine Bialozynski and grandchildren Luxx Mann, Kayleigh and Brynlee Stabb who know Jordan as pop. Jordan chose to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

X

Gloria Crocker Moyer

OCEAN PINES — Gloria Crocker Moyer, age 82, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at her home in Ocean Pines.

Born in Kingston, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jack and Alice Crocker. She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Crothers (Dave); son, Mark Moyer (Kerri); sisters Nancy Arrington and Jackie Mattson McGaha; five grandchildren, Kylie (Devin), Kristina (Greg), Kelsey (Erich), Alex (Amanda) and Danielle (Matt); as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Moyer, and sister, Judy Holmes.

Gloria grew up in Washington, D.C., where she started working for the federal government after graduating from high school. While working in D.C., she met her late husband Earl in a local coffee shop. They married on July 22, 1961 and were married for 57 wonderful years until Earl passed. They spent over 25 years living in Silver Spring, where Gloria spent the majority of the years caring for her children until she started working for the Prince George’s County Health Department in the mid-1980’s. During this time, she enjoyed many treasured family vacations at Cocoa Beach, Fla. and traveling the world with Earl.

In 2000, Gloria and Earl moved to Ocean Pines where they quickly developed a large network of friends. Gloria was involved in many activities that she loved including Women’s Club of Ocean Pines, Republican Women of Worcester County, Monday bowling league as well as various book clubs, other clubs and playing trivia each week. She also enjoyed dining out with her friends and family, shopping, traveling, and spending time with the people she loved. She was an active member of the Community Church at Ocean Pines.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Coastal Hospice at P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

X

William David Carper

OCEAN PINES — William “Bill” David Carper, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean Pines surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Wilbur Smith Carper and Marie Wagner Utz Carper.

Bill attended Eastern High School in Washington, DC and was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a Wheel and Track Mechanic during the Korean War. In the Army, he developed training aids as Company artist, was an instructor for automotive mechanics classes, and entertained the troops with his mental telepathy skills.

Bill raised his family in Lanham, Md. and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Riverdale, Md. He worked for 42 years with Amecom, Litton Systems, Inc. (acquired by Northrop Grumman Corp.) in College Park, Md. Bill was a trained commercial artist through the Corcoran School of Art and worked as an illustrator and industrial artist, progressing to Computer Aided Design Specialist as technology evolved, and was also a photographic/lithographic services specialist. He was known for his “Creative Genius” at Litton and created caricatures to celebrate staff milestone anniversaries and retirements.

After retiring from Litton in 2002, Bill and his wife, Mary Lou, moved to Ocean Pines where Bill was one of the founding members of the Corvettes of Ocean Pines. Bill and Mary Lou were also members of the Delmarva Hand Dancing Club and were previous “Jarvis Jewels” ballroom dancers.

Bill was a supportive and positive person who made a friend in everyone he met. He had an amazing memory and would entertain all with engaging and humorous stories. Bill made an impact on the many communities he was involved in, including the Taylorville Christian Church in Berlin.

Always a creative force, Bill dabbled as an inventor designing and creating marketing packages and developing prototypes for toys, games, and patent drawings. All the neighborhood children enjoyed testing out the newest inventions. Creating continued to be a focal point in Bill’s life as he was the designated event photographer and was always working on projects for friends and family in his garage. One of his last projects was a custom designed wooden snowman to watch over Mary Lou and him in the Taylorville Christian Church cemetery.

Bill will be greatly missed, but all can find comfort in knowing that he is once again joined with the love of his life, Mary Lou, for all eternity.

He is survived by his son, Christopher “Chris” F. Carper (Kim) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Laura “Lori” M. Magoon (John) of Ellicott City, Md.; and three grandchildren who he adored, Emily Magoon, Dawson Carper and Toby Carper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Carper; his brother, Phillip Carper; and sister, Crystal Lynn.

A memorial service will be held in March 2023. Information will be available at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.