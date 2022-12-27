Worcester County recycling plant employees are pictured in 2018 sorting through items. File Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – Worcester County is now accepting additional plastics for recycling.

The county is now accepting plastics labeled one through seven at local recycling bins. Residents will be able to recycle commonly used food grade plastic such as yogurt containers.

“You won’t have to put as much thought into recycling,” said Dallas Baker, the county’s director of public works.

In recent years, the county has only accepted recycling plastics labeled number one or two, which includes soda and water bottles as well as detergent and milk containers. Starting in 2023, however, the county recycling bins will be able to accept materials labeled one through seven. Baker said county staff reached out to its recycling vendor regarding the possibility of expanding the types of acceptable plastic after being contacted by interested citizens. The vendor will now accept plastics one through seven.

“The reality is people have been throwing all kinds of plastics in the bins anyway,” Baker said, “but now the company we sell to will take one through seven. For the people that were actively just giving us their ones and twos, this’ll make it easier for them.”

Ocean City resident John Condon is excited about the expansion in recyclable plastics as it will give citizens the chance to recycle more. He pointed out that Ocean City doesn’t currently have a recycling program so residents have to take their items to the county’s bins.

“We have to personally sort and drop-off our recyclables at remote collection bins in the county,” he said. “This new change will make it even easier for us (concerned citizens) to recycle our plastics.”

The change is not expected to have any operational impact for the county other than the need to update signage at the recycling bins. Baker said the on-site messaging might not be changed until February.

Baker said some recycling locations continue to have issues with trash dumping. The worst of those, however, the Bishopville location, is undergoing improvements that are expected to minimize littering.

“We are actively upgrading that site to have cameras and fencing as well as a concrete pad,” he said.

He said the changes would create a more secure location and that the fence and concrete pad would make cleanup easier when littering did occur.

Baker noted the Snow Hill Homeowner Convenience Center was still closed for upgrades. Crews are currently rebuilding the retaining walls.

The work, which began in early November, is expected to take 90 days.

“I think we’ll hit that 90-day mark,” Baker said, indicating that the project appeared to be moving along on schedule.

For more recycling information, visit the public works page on the county’s website, co.worcester.md.us. Items that cannot be recycled include bulk plastic, plastic bags, vinyl siding, PVC pipe, Styrofoam, plastic wrap, plastic toys, plastic flowerpots, plastic coolers, plastic chairs, mirrors, glass windows, dishes and drinking glasses. Pesticide, antifreeze and oil containers also cannot be recycled.