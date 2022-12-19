Former OCPD Officer Charged With Child Porn Possession

OCEAN CITY — A former Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer and another local man were arrested on Monday and charged with numerous counts of possession of child pornography.

Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers on Monday morning arrested the two men, including Charles Zukas, 60, of Berlin, who is a former OCPD officer, and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, also of Berlin. MSP troopers arrested the two men on Monday after an investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography in Worcester County.

Charles Zukas

Zukas has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, while Orr has been charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography. Both surrendered themselves on Monday at the MSP Berlin barrack where they are being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in March 2022, the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division-Eastern Region initiated an investigation into possession of child pornography. On March 16, MSP troopers served a search warrant on the identified residence of Zukas and Orr. A preliminary forensic review of the suspects’ electronic devices allegedly revealed multiple child pornography files. The investigation is ongoing by the MSP.

Jodie Orr

Zukas was employed by the OCPD as a police officer from September 1994 until he retired in June 2014. Zukas went on to serve as a reserve officer with the OCPD after his retirement until March 2022. According to OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, the OCPD is taking the matter seriously and is assisting the MSP as needed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

