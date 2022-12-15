BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team split a pair of matches last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Seahawks beat Colonel Richardson in a rout, 78-6. Elijah Collick won his match at 106, Juan Hinojosa won at 113, Liam Hugues won at 120 and Aaron August won at 126. It was Reid Caimi winning at 132, Logan Intrieri won at 138, Z.J. Lyons won at 145 and Brady Marshall won at 152. Gavin Solito kept it going with a win at 160, Evan Haworth won at 170, Parker Intrieri won at 182, Kole Kohut won at 195 and Nate McDaniel won at 220.

Decatur’s next win was a 76-6 rout of Easton. Collick won his match at 106, Jake Saullo won at 113, Hugues won at 120 and Caimi kept it going at 132. After wins by Decatur at 138 by Logan Intrieri and Lyons at 145, Haworth won at 160, Solito won at 170, Parker Intriere won at 182, Brooks Kendall won at 195. Kohut won at 220 and Garrett Maloney won at 285.