BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team split a pair this week, losing to Greenwood Mennonite, 38-25, before rebounding with a 32-21 win over Chincoteague.

Against Greenwood Mennonite, the Mallards trailed 15-8 after one quarter, but cut the lead to 18-15 by halftime. After a fairly even third quarter, Greenwood Mennonite outscored Worcester, 16-4, in the decisive fourth to pull away for the 38-25 win. Worcester got six points each from Esther Mehilli, Anne Carter and Caitlyn Hoen, who also grabbed 14 rebounds in the contest.

The Mallards followed that loss with a 32-21 win over Chincoteague. Worcester led 18-12 at the half and outscored their opponents 10-3 in the third to pull away. Mehilli led the way with 11 points, while Sydney Mize scored nine and Anisha Batra added six. Hoen grabbed eight rebounds in the contest.