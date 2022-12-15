Zoom Car Wash held a flag-raising ceremony this week at its new facility off Route 50 in Berlin. The Salisbury-based car wash is expected to open its second location in Berlin later this year. Above, members of the Berlin American Legion joined with Zoom Car Wash representatives to raise the American flag in front of the company’s new facility. Photo by Bethany Hooper

Testing Available

OCEAN PINES – TidalHealth and our lab team are pleased to announce that EKG testing is now available at TidalHealth FamilyLab, Ocean Pines at 11101 Cathage Road.

EKG testing records electrical signals from the heart to detect a variety of different conditions. It is often included with lab testing for pre-surgical purposes, meaning a physician order is required. Most insurances are accepted, but can be verified in advance by calling 410-912-6106.

Lab staff are available to perform EKG testing Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m.

X

Rig Rides

SALISBURY – Perdue truckers and associates joined community volunteers Saturday, Dec. 3, to renew a 37-year Operation Teddy Bear tradition to deliver a little holiday cheer to residents of the Holly Center, a state of Maryland residential facility for people with mental and physical disabilities.

The event aligns with the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Operation Teddy Bear enables Holly Center residents to take a ride in a big rig with one of Perdue’s professional truck drivers. The caravan of trucks, adorned with holiday decorations, navigates residents on an 11-mile loop in Wicomico County, beginning and ending at the Holly Center.

“Operation Teddy Bear really serves to kick off the holiday season for Perdue and its drivers,” said Chairman Jim Perdue. “Events like this really showcase the heart and soul of our drivers, and illustrate a commitment to giving back, including those members of the community who volunteer their time each year to help make this event possible.”

Operation Teddy Bear was inspired by the 1976 song “Teddy Bear” recorded by country music artist the late Red Sovine. The song tells the story of a CB radio conversation between a trucker and a housebound disabled boy who desperately wants a ride in a rig after his father, a trucker, had been killed. At the end of the song the trucker goes to pick up the boy to give him a ride and finds the boy’s street clogged with rigs and drivers who heard the conversation over the radio.

After hearing Sovine’s song, two Perdue associates were inspired to launch the Operation Teddy Bear program at Perdue to help the residents of the Holly Center. Since the program’s inception, Perdue associates and truck drivers have been volunteering every year to provide rides to residents.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the smiling faces of the residents during their rides,” said trucker Hal Belote, who looks forward to the event each year.

X

Center Dedication

SALISBURY – For many of today’s students, World War II is something they’ve seen in movies.

For Dr. Maarten Pereboom, dean of Salisbury University’s Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts, it was an event that changed his family forever.

During the early hours of April 13, 1945, during an operation intended to guard a canal bridge pending the arrival of Canadian troops, German soldiers attacked a contingent of the Dutch underground in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Twelve resistance fighters were killed, including Pereboom’s uncle, 22-year-old Herman van Apeldoorn.

Though Pereboom and Apeldoorn never met, the latter’s death had a lasting familial impact.

“Members of my generation, the children of his three surviving sisters, know him as Oom Herman, our uncle, even though none of us were born when he died, and we are all much older now than he lived to be. We are proud that he fought an occupying power that violated every value of human goodness, while the immediate circumstances of his death also illustrate the war’s cruel senselessness and irrevocable consequences.”

Pereboom recently honored his late uncle by sponsoring SU’s Fulton Film Center in his memory. The dedication commemorated the 100th anniversary of van Apeldoorn’s birth: November 25, 1922.

“World War II was a global event, and the tragedy that befell our family is but one example of the tens of millions of lives lost through combat, famine and violence against civilian populations on multiple continents, including the genocide of the Jews and other targeted groups,” said Pereboom.

“We struggle to understand that experience also as it relates to big and enduring questions about the human condition. The medium of film, which emerged in the 20th century, documented the war itself and ever since has been a vehicle for people, as makers and viewers, to illuminate and interpret its many facets.

“Naming a film center in memory of my uncle appropriately underscores the serious purposes of film study, but that need not be at the expense of understanding film’s cultural rule as a medium of entertainment, fun and escape. My mother recalled happy memories of going to the movie with her family in the 1930s. For them and us, film can inspire hope for a better world.”

X

Physician Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Scott Kaufman, DO, to TidalHealth Cardiology.

Kaufman specializes in electrophysiology, which is used to diagnose and treat heart conditions that affect the electrical activity of the heart muscle.

Kaufman received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Mo., and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry School of Medicine in Stratford, N.J. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, Ill., and an electrophysiology and pacing fellowship at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, Ill.

Kaufman has participated in many clinical research projects focused on the study of electrophysiology and authored a publication about the incidence and recurrence of atrial fibrillation following a successful catheter ablation. He is board certified as a diplomat in internal medicine, cardiology, and cardiac electrophysiology with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.

X

Program Offered

BERLIN – Food and beverage businesses will have an opportunity to win cash prizes through Cureate Courses’ free 10-week small business accelerator program.

Two businesses will have the chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. Businesses must be based in Anne Arundel County, Harford County and the Eastern Shore. A simple online application is open now at http://cureate.co/courses-md.

Applications must be received by Jan. 18.

Cureate Courses is made possible by visionary leadership at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), Baltimore Community Lending, and Cureate. The vision is to build a more resilient, local, diverse supplier network of food and beverage businesses throughout the state of Maryland, generating economic impact in every community.