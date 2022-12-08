Worcester Girls Split First Two of Season

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team split a pair of games last week to open the 2022-2023 season.

The Mallards opened the season with a 49-30 loss to Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School at home last Wednesday. Worcester was outscored in each quarter and also managed just single-digit point totals in each quarter of the game. Emily Southard and Anisha Batra each scored seven points to lead Worcester, while Sydney Mize scored five and Caitlyn Hoen pitched in four.

Against Indian River on the road last Friday, the Worcester girls rebounded with a narrow 27-26 win over the Indians. Worcester led 15-8 at the half, but Indian River kept it close the rest of the way. Indian River outscored the Mallards, 11-6, in the fourth, but Worcester’s early lead help up for the one-point 27-26 win. Hoen led Worcester with 10 points and a remarkable 22 rebounds. Anne Carter scored six points, while Ava Wilsey and Batra added four each.

