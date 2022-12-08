Defending state champion Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team opened its season on Monday with a convincing 78-6 win over Wicomico. Pictured above, the team prepares for its opening match at center mat. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team cruised past Wicomico, 78-6, on Monday for the program’s first official win under new head coach Josh August.

August has taken over the reins for the highly successful Seahawk wrestling program after long-time Coach Todd Martinek retired at the end of last year after a remarkable run at Decatur. The Seahawks did not miss a beat and picked up right where they left off with a convincing 78-6 win over Wicomico at home on Monday.

The Seahawks lost a few seniors from last year’s state championship team, but with a solid nucleus of returning wrestlers and plenty of young faces in the lineup, it appears the program will continue its recent run of major success under the watchful eye of August. On Monday, Decatur’s Juan Hinojosa won by forfeit at 106 and Elijah Collick beat Aaron Leggett at 113.

Liam Hughes beat Deion Finney at 120, Aaron August beat Davidson Fortunel at 126, and Reid Caimi beat Skyler Parsons at 132. Decatur’s Logan Intrieri beat LeKwon McBride at 138 and Z.J. Lyons won by forfeit at 145 and Amarian Manuel won by forfeit at 152.

Evan Haworth beat Brock Lawson at 160, Gavin Solito prevailed over Caleb Robinson at 170, and Parker Intrieri won by forfeit at 182. Kole Kohut beat Thomas Jones at 195 and Nate McDaniel beat Chris Wells at 220. The lone loss for Decatur in the 78-6 win came at 285 where Jabez Baptiste beat Decatur’s Garrett Maloney.

This week, the Seahawks face a dual meet with Colonel Richardson and Easton, followed by another dual meet with Kent County and Cambridge-South Dorchester next week. Both dual meets are on the road.