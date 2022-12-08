Lawrence William Gisriel

SELBYVILLE — Lawrence William Gisriel, age 75, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Baltimore and was the son of William Gisriel and the late Audrey (Redifer) Gisriel.

He had worked for Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Md. for 33 years.

He is survived by his father, William Gisriel of New Port Richey, Fla.; his wife, Cherlyn M. Gisriel of Selbyville; a daughter, Nancy McHugh (Fred) of Catonsville, Md.; a son, Ken Gisriel (Anne-Marie) of Columbia, Md.; a brother, Michael A. (Mickey) Gisriel (Dolores) of Florisant, Colo.; three grandsons, Kyle Gisriel, Justin Gisriel and Cameron McHugh; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811 or to Roxana Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

X

Allen Ray Tyndall

BERLIN — Allen Ray Tyndall (age 72) died peacefully surrounded by family on November 25, 2022, in Salisbury Maryland.

Born in Chincoteague, Va. to Thomas S. Tyndall Jr. & Margaret E. Tyndall Lauer, Allen grew up in Berlin. He is survived by two daughters, Amy I. Tyndall, and Allison Rae Tyndall-Kemppainen; four adored grandchildren, Kelly I. Eckert (15), Emily A. Eckert (14), Oliver D. Kemppainen (8) and Emilia R. Kemppainen (6); and four siblings, Gloria J. Watts, Barbara A. Oltman (John), Thomas S. Tyndall III (Claire), and Richard Tyndall (Evelyne).

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, sister Toni T. Pajak in 2019, and wife Carol L. Tyndall who passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.

Immediately after graduating Stephen Decatur High School in 1968, Allen joined the United States Marine Corps and was awarded two Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam. Allen Ray Tyndall 0331 Machine Gunner, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment 1968-1972.

Allen and Carol left Berlin and moved to Cody, Wyoming in 2008 to be involved in the lives of their daughters and grandchildren. Allen found great satisfaction in his plant operations position at Cody Regional Health Hospital in Cody. He loved time with family, panning for gold, fishing, hunting, and picking a direction to drive for the day to explore the beauty of God’s country.

Allen made many friends and purposefully decided every morning to make today “a good day”. He intentionally beautified the space around him wherever he was. He loved telling jokes, telling stories, and wearing his cowboy hat.

A beautiful celebration of life was held for both Allen & Carol on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin followed by a graveside service at Everygreen Cemetery in Berlin.

X

Kathleen Hardester

WEST OCEAN CITY — Kathleen Hardester, 65, passed away at her home in West Ocean City on Nov. 30, 2022.

Born on July 31, 1957, she married the late Michael Hardester Sr on November 1, 1975. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Gerard; her children Shannon and Michael Jr. and his wife Michelle; her grandchildren Justin and Joseph; her brother Robert and his wife Susan; and countless other friends and family. If you knew her, you know she lived life to the fullest. No funeral arrangements at this time. A celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks.