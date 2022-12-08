247th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps Celebrated

bThe First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League celebrated the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps last month at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. A highlight of the day was a $5,000 check presentation to Brian Morrison, Founder of “Believe in Tomorrow” children’s foundation. The funds were generated at the detachment’s ongoing Electric Bike Raffle and sponsorship dollars raised in Worcester and Sussex County events and activities.