Worcester County Garden Club Hold Wellness Presentation

The Worcester County Garden Club recently had a presentation by Lisa Massie, DPT, about her “Evolving with Motion” program. The program promotes physical therapy and wellness and members were given tips on how to prevent injuries when gardening. Pictured from left to right Worcester County Garden Club First Vice President Joan LaHayne, Massie, and Worcester County Garden Club President Deb Young.