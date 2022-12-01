ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work requires increased effort during the next few days. But it all will pay off down the line. Things ease up in time for weekend fun with family and/or friends.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your genuine concern for others could prompt you to promise more than you can deliver. It’s best to modify your plans now before you wind up overcommitted later.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A situation that seems simple at first glance needs a more thorough assessment before you give it your OK. Dig deeper for information that might be hidden from view.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Careful: Right now, things might not be quite what they appear. Even the intuitive Crab could misread the signs. Get some solid facts before you act on your suspicions.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your energy levels are high, allowing you to complete those unfinished tasks before you decide to take on a new project. A social invitation could come from an unlikely source.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might think you’re helping, but unless you’re asked for a critique, don’t give it. If you are asked, watch what you say. Your words should be helpful, not hurtful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your attempt at mediating disputes might meet some opposition at first. But once you’re shown to be fair and impartial, resistance soon gives way to cooperation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Go ahead. Reward yourself for helping settle a disturbing workplace situation. On another note: A personal relationship might be moving to a higher level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A sudden change of heart by a colleague might create some momentary uncertainty. But stay with your original decision and, if necessary, defend it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 to Jan. 19): Rely on a combination of your sharp instincts along with some really intense information gathering to help you make a possibly life-changing decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Instead of worrying if that new person in your life will stay or leave, spend all that energy on strengthening your relationship so it becomes walkout-resistant.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A sudden financial dry spell could reduce your cash flow to a trickle. But by conserving more and spending less, you’ll get through the crunch in good shape.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your ability to keep secrets makes you the perfect confidante for friends, family and co-workers.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.