William G.B. Ochse30

BERLIN — William G.B. Ochse, age 85, passed away at his home in Berlin on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Walter Ochse and Gracie Bowers.

Ochse founded The Kite Loft in 1975, helping to make Ocean City become known as the ‘Kite Capital of the World.’ Affectionately known as the ‘King of the Wind’, he was active and held numerous leadership positions in Ocean City organizations. He was named the Ocean City Chamber’s Spirit of Ocean City Award winner in 1999. He was an avid sailor and completed a transatlantic voyage on his sailboat with his wife Mary. He loved laughter, great food and his dog, Riley.

Bill’s favorite quote was “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space!”

He is survived by his wife, Mary Carlson Ochse; four sons, Steve Ochse (Shari), Gregory Ochse (Kathie), Bryan Ochse (Kathy), and Christopher Ochse (Linda); two daughters, Caryn Sullivan (Chris), and Traci Chadbourne (Charlie); and 10 grandchildren, Isabel, Samantha, Caleb, John Mark, Brady, Harrison, Mark, William, Julia and Jack.

A celebration of life will be held at Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Dr. Maurice Francis Kalin

OCESNA CITY — On Nov. 25, 2022, Dr. Maurice F Kalin, born on August 3, 1940, passed away peacefully at home.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dorn Kalin, and Nancy’s two children, David Esmond Jr and Angela McDowell; daughter-in-law, Kara Esmond; son-in-law, Ryan McDowell; and three grandchildren Emma Esmond, Leah Esmond and Andrew Esmond. He is also survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, Kristi Sturm and Kandace Liberto; two son-in-laws, Lawrence Sturm and Tony Liberto; and four grandchildren, Lawrence Sturm Jr., Sophia Sturm, Alexandra Liberto and Giovanna Liberto.

Mo was born in Cleveland, Ohio and later moved to Jefferson, Ohio. He went to Fairmont State College on a football scholarship and was later recognized as the Football Player of the Decade. Mo taught science at Oberlin High School, coached wrestling and received his Master’s Degree and Doctorate in Educational Psychology at West Virginia University. He published works regarding Learning Theory and Increasing Student Achievement. He was highly regarded as an expert in the field and received offers for employment both in and outside the US.

Mo was recruited from the Cleveland area by the Howard County Public Schools in the early 1970’s. He became the Supervisor of Testing and Administration. He was charged with developing plans for increased student achievement and was later promoted to Associate Superintendent. Dr. Kalin was given many responsibilities including developing Long-Range Plans, the Capital Budget, Redistricting, Supervision and Administration of Testing, Computer Technology and Printing and Duplicating. He was a trail blazer for introducing the school system to the Integrated Management System based on the Malcolm Baldridge theory. He became a state examiner, for the Maryland State Quality and Productivity Center, based at the University of Maryland. This program was introduced to the Howard County Public School System and piloted by a feeder system of schools. Bushy Park Elementary was the first school in Maryland to receive the prestigious award and the first organization to receive the award on the first application process. The United States Quality and Productivity Award was presented by US Senators, Barbara Mikulski and Paul Sarbanes in the year 2000.

Dr. Kalin, Mo, retired from the school system in 2001. He and his wife, Nancy, developed a rental business in the Ocean City area. Mo fished his entire life making Ocean City a great place for him to enjoy retirement. As a child, he fished the Lake Eire area with his Dad and, after coming to Maryland, went to crabbing on the Chesapeake or fishing in Crisfield. He moved on to offshore fishing and caught all the bill fish species in the world. Mo enjoyed owning a charter boat and spent many happy hours on the water with friends and family. He was also a member of the Ocean City Marlin Club. Mo traveled extensively with his wife, Nancy, and friends who were able to share in the joy of seeing him catch these big fish. Mo was a catch and release fisherman.

Mo always said his greatest accomplishment was marrying his wife, Nancy, and he was very involved with his family of 24 years. He was a great husband, son-in-law, stepfather and grandfather. During retirement, he spent a great deal of time with his grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Mopa”

A private Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to Coastal Hospice.

X

Dr. Patricia J. Graves

BERLIN — Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2022 at Tidal Health, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred Fitzgerald and Jeanette (Lohofer) Fitzgerald.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves; son, Bart Talbert; grandchildren Katelin, Alissa and Julie Talbert; brothers Dan Fitzgerald (Susan), and Kevin Fitzgerald (Wendy); daughter-in-law Laura McCoy; Kenneth’s daughters Donna Hall, Sandy Gene Graves and Margaret Jo Sandifer; and Emily, Zachary, Dilan, and Sheppard.

She truly was a force of nature, always curious and deeply searching, she found ultimate peace in this life through the grace of God. She put her faith into practice. In mid-life she went back to school and earned her MBA from the University of Maryland and was CFO of a nationwide healthcare service in Hilton Head, S.C. for many years. She went on to earn a PhD in faith based psychiatric counseling.

Moving to the Eastern Shore and establishing her own practice, Hope Happens, she devoted herself to helping others in times of darkness, sharing her hard won insights through the love of the Lord. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue,

Ocean City, Md. 21842 at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Worcester Co. Humane Society 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811 or to Diakonia 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Condolences may be shared with the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

X

Scott William Tanner

OCEAN CITY — Scott William Tanner, age 56, suffered a massive heart attack and passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Scott was preceded in death by his faithful dog, Ellie Mae, who died on Nov. 2. Scott was born May 5, 1966 in Annapolis and has resided in Ocean City since 1973.

Scott loved spending time with his family, he also enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR, game shows and cruising north OC on his bike. Those who knew Scott knew he didn’t speak much but when he did say something, it was usually a pun or a humorous one-liner. Scott was the best father, husband, son and a loyal friend to many but especially Tommy P. He was a hard worker and a great cook. Scott loved working with Slater and the crew at Whisker’s Pub in Ocean City. Over the years he made work families at the Fenwick Inn, Island Café and Mancini’s. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him (along with Scotty’s Cajun Crab Lumps).

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Lori A. Tanner, and two sons, Kyle (Kayla) and Dylan Tanner, all of Ocean City; mother Penny Carley (aka Meems) of Bishopville; one brother Bob Tanner of Bishopville; two sisters, Tammy Bubczyk (Mike) of Westminster and Dail North of Federalsburg; niece Ashely Lazarewicz (Steve); and great -nieces Skylar and Addison of Ellicott City; mother-in-law Lori Schramm and brother-in-law Tim Schramm both of Catonsville and Ocean View, Del.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Tanner; stepfather Skip Carley; and father-in-law Buzzy Schramm.

A special thanks to the Shumate’s and our large extended family for your unwavering love and support. Also, a very special thank you to the OCFD, OCPD, Worcester Crisis Response Team and William Cooper, Chaplain. You all treated our family with respect and care. Thank you all for your service.

In honor of Scott, please consider donating to Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (1409 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842) or Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (124 North Main Street Suite C, Berlin, Md. 21811).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingfh.com

X

Elaine Denahan

BERLIN — Elaine Denahan (nee: Menszak), 81, of Red Bank, formerly of Dallas, Texas and Berlin, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Born in Berlin to John and Margaret Menszak, Elaine was one of four children. A graduate of Radford College in Radford, Va., Elaine worked for many years as a Librarian at Brookhaven Community College in Dallas, Texas.

Devoted to her faith, Elaine was a long-time member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Frisco, Texas. Elaine was also an avid bridge player and an enthusiastic reader. Above all, Elaine cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind, generous and optimistic person who was beloved by her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Denahan, who predeceased her in 2002. Loving mother of Joseph (Kristen) Denahan and Linda (Jason Rice) Denahan. Cherished grandmother of Celia and Ellie Denahan. Caring sister of Marie (Tom) Hammond, the late John (Connie) Menszak and the late Dorothy (Charleton) Dryden. Elaine is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gene (Angie) Denahan, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held in Shrewsbury, N.J. Burial services to follow at a later date at Trinity Gardens Cemetery, Newark, Md.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Elaine’s love of animals, donations may be made in her memory to either of these rescue organizations: Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, Texas 75006 or Monmouth SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, N.J. 07724.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com

X

Gina Maria Mollicone

OCEAN CITY — Gina Maria Mollicone, age 63, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore with her husband Vinnie by her side.

Gina was born in Manhattan, N.Y. to Vito D’Erasmo and Lucille (nee D’Aguillo) D’Erasmo. After vacationing for years in Ocean City, she and her husband moved to West Ocean City permanently in May 2013. She fought a valiant battle against scleroderma for more than 18 years during which she never lost her grace, her dignity and her sense of humor.

Gina enjoyed the beach, cooking for her husband and her friends and spending social time with her lodge brothers and sisters at Sons and Daughters of Italy, Ocean City Lodge 2474. Her passions were decorating her home, sewing, crafting and caring for her beloved cats who truly were her adopted family. In addition to her husband Vincent Mollicone, Gina is survived by her brothers, Frank D’Erasmo of Scarsdale, N.Y. and William D’Erasmo of Yonkers, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

X

Steven D. Simone

OCEAN CITY — Steven D. Simone died Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 43 while in Oregon.

He is survived by his parents, Harry and Susan Simone of Ocean City; daughter Makayla; sister Rachel and her husband Buck; paternal grandmother Addie; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by brother, Brian Woodall of New Jersey and maternal Aunt Barbara Woodall-Pontano of New Jersey. Steven is preceded in death by brother Christopher Simone, paternal grandfather Harry Sr., his mother Brenda Woodall-Hines of New Jersey and maternal grandparents Woodall of New Jersey.

Steven was born in New Jersey and spent most of his time with his family in Maryland and North Carolina. Steven liked traveling, the outdoors, wildlife, camping, riding his horse “Midnight”, baseball, exercise, playing the guitar, and later found purpose sponsoring AA members and spending time in the Oregon mountains.

A graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Route 50, Berlin, will be held Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. with Father Jennings of St. Luke Catholic Church officiating the service of Christian Burial. Arrangements are through Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Condolences can be sent via mail or email to www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

X

Doug Auer

BERLIN — Doug Auer, 63, of Berlin, passed away in his home following a rapid decline from a combination of long-time health issues.

A life-long resident of Maryland, Doug was born in Annapolis, grew up in the community of Arden on the Severn in Crownsville. He later lived in Frostburg and Ocean City, finally moving to Berlin.

Though permanently disabled early in his adult life, the result of a motor vehicle accident and something that created lifetime health challenges, Doug had a passion for photography and published volumes of photos on social media. The focus of his imagery was most often the wildlife and scenery around Berlin and the Eastern Shore. He loved driving out to photograph seascapes and scenes around the local ponds and estuaries. Doug was known for and often amused himself with his own quirky and sometimes wry sense of humor.

Doug was also a member of Berlin’s Stevenson United Methodist Church, where for several years he resided in a cottage on the property. He was always grateful for the home that it provided and to the church congregation for making it possible.

Doug is survived by his brothers, Thomas Auer and John Auer; a daughter Melanie Mallory and her husband Mark Mallory and their children Elliott, Oliver, and Madeleine; and nieces Riley Auer and Samantha Auer.

A graveside service will be held Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Ave., Davidsonville, Md. 21035 Immediately following the service attendees will be welcomed to lunch at

2403 Fox Creek Lane, Davidsonville, Md. 21035.