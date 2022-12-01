Jingle Bell 5K at Winterfest Returns Sunday

by

OCEAN CITY- A holiday tradition will continue this weekend with the annual Jingle Bell 5K race at Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City.

The annual race will take place at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park at 125th Street on Sunday. The race begins at 5 p.m. and winners will be awarded in several age brackets along with prizes for the best costumes. The course will wind its way through the dazzling Winterfest of Lights holiday displays.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.