OCEAN CITY- A holiday tradition will continue this weekend with the annual Jingle Bell 5K race at Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City.

The annual race will take place at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park at 125th Street on Sunday. The race begins at 5 p.m. and winners will be awarded in several age brackets along with prizes for the best costumes. The course will wind its way through the dazzling Winterfest of Lights holiday displays.