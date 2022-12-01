BERLIN- On the occasion of Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team’s 20th anniversary of the 2002 state championship, the school is inviting all who participated in the program over many years of success to join in a celebration later this month.

The brainchild of current coach Jamie Greenwood and former coach Steve Berquist, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the team’s state championship in 2002 will be held on December 22 at 410 Social in Berlin from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Players from the Decatur soccer program’s decades of success are invited to return and swap stories and remember the many great seasons.

The Decatur boys’ varsity soccer program won the state championship in 2002 and was a state finalist in 2001. The Seahawks reached the state semifinals in 1994 and 1996. In the years between, Decatur has won a handful of Bayside Conference championships and has had more than its share of success.