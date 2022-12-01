Decatur Soccer Alums to Celebrate Program History

by

BERLIN- On the occasion of Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team’s 20th anniversary of the 2002 state championship, the school is inviting all who participated in the program over many years of success to join in a celebration later this month.

The brainchild of current coach Jamie Greenwood and former coach Steve Berquist, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the team’s state championship in 2002 will be held on December 22 at 410 Social in Berlin from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Players from the Decatur soccer program’s decades of success are invited to return and swap stories and remember the many great seasons.

The Decatur boys’ varsity soccer program won the state championship in 2002 and was a state finalist in 2001. The Seahawks reached the state semifinals in 1994 and 1996. In the years between, Decatur has won a handful of Bayside Conference championships and has had more than its share of success.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.