‘King Of The Wind’ Remembered For Enthusiasm, Community Spirit OCEAN CITY -- The resort community this week is collectively mourning the loss of “King of the Wind” Bill Ochse, who passed away at his home in Berlin last Friday at the age of 85. Ochse founded the iconic Kite Loft business on the Boardwalk in 1975 and later expanded the operation including a new… Read More »

Miscommunication Between Town, Fire Company Continues BERLIN – Miscommunication mangled a town council work session with the Berlin Fire Company this week. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council was expected to have a 5 p.m. work session with the Berlin Fire Company (BFC). When fire company leadership requested at the last minute that a closed session meeting be scheduled instead, town… Read More »

Fenwick Parking Ratio Talks Stall FENWICK ISLAND – Discussions on proposed commercial parking ratios came to a standstill this week as business owners continue to seek changes to a new ordinance. Business owners came before the Fenwick Island Ad Hoc Parking Committee Wednesday with a letter of opposition to proposed legislation aimed at parking in the town’s commercial district. With… Read More »