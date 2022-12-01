American Legion Members Received Service Awards

dTwo long-time members of the American Legion Post 166 Color Guard received service awards during the Veterans Day ceremonies November 11. Glen Reely, Captain of the unit, and Johan Nykvist were recognized.Pictured from left to right are Tom Wengert, Post 166 Commander, Johan Nykvist, Color Guard Captain Glen Reely, and Post 166 member Robert Smith, who presented the awards.