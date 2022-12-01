Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development (TED) took home the Market Expansion Award for Golf in Maryland’s Coast during the 41st annual Maryland Travel and Tourism Summit in November. Maryland’s Coast earned this year’s award for successfully producing a comprehensive golf advertising campaign to expand an existing demographic and geographic market. Those pictured, from left, include Maryland Department of Commerce (MDC) Tourism, Film, Arts, Marketing and Communications Assistant Secretary Tom Riford, TED Director Melanie Pursel, Advertising and Destination Marketing Specialist Brianna Dix, Oxford-Bellevue Ferry and Maryland Tourism Development Board Chair Judy Bixler, and MDC Tourism and Film Managing Director Liz Fitzsimmons. Submitted Photo

Property Acquired

SALISBURY – The McClellan Team of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate have leased 510 West Road, Salisbury, Md.

John McClellan, CCIM, SIOR, senior advisor, Kelly Jeter, advisor, and Chris Messick, associate advisor, recently worked with Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. to secure expanded warehouse space. They will begin occupancy once necessary improvements are made to allow Chesapeake to be fully functional in the space.

The former Campbell’s Soup plant on West Road was under contract with an investor seeking to redevelop the warehouse into a multi-tenant industrial facility. The property was in an ideal proximity to their hub on the Wicomico River. Their existing waterfront site on Fitzwater Street has limited expansion opportunities and with their increase in contracts, additional space was imperative.

With over 30 years of direct industry experience, Chesapeake Shipbuilding has become a leading designer and builder of a notable array of commercial ships up to 400 feet in length.

Their vessels operate all over the world and are suited for inland waterway or ocean service. The company has five cruise ships under contract with commitments for another ten of the new luxury cruise ships for their sister company American Cruise Lines.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding will be occupying 24,000 square feet of warehouse space plus some additional outside storage for many of the critical components required for the new ships.

According to Steve McGee, president of Chesapeake, “This new space is critical to our shipyard’s growth by more than tripling our warehousing space while returning one of our five production buildings back over to steel fabrication. This will enable us to construct the new ships more efficiently while also acquiring larger quantities of critical components earlier in the build process.”

He continued, “The McClellan Team did an excellent job in uncovering this off market location that is ideally located for quick access to our yard.”

The McClellan Team was pleased to work with Bret Davis of Davis Strategic, the new owner of West Road, in facilitating this lease.

“It was our pleasure to represent Chesapeake Shipbuilding in the lease transaction and we look forward to their continued impact on our community,” said McClellan.

Book Signing

OCEAN PINES – Author and columnist Chip Bertino will host a book signing and reading for his just released book, “It’s All About… Some of My Favorites,” a collection of some of his favorite columns written during the past two decades.

Humorous and poignant, the book chronicles experiences of raising children, getting older, being (and staying) married and just living life. The stories will resonate with readers who will visualize their own similar experiences.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and can be signed by the author.

The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library.

New Location

REHOBOTH BEACH – BSD celebrated the Grand Opening of their new Rehoboth showroom with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce in November.

The brand new 4400-square-foot showroom is located at 35603 South Street in Rehoboth Beach, behind Atlantic Liquors, and is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.

BSD is a family owned and operated full-service building supply, design, and installation company that caters to builders, architects, and homeowners on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The new Rehoboth Beach showroom beautifully displays windows, doors, trim, siding, cabinetry, stairs, decking, railing, hurricane shutters, and more.

Owner Ethan Rhodes and his wife Tara Rhodes expressed how proud they are to have been in business locally for over 35 years and to be the largest Andersen Windows and Doors dealership on the Delmarva Peninsula and an exclusive Andersen Diamond Dealer. They also own and operate BSD’s boutique showroom located at 61 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, Del., and their corporate office in Georgetown, Del.

Santa Visits

REHOBOTH BEACH – Santa’s House is back on the Boardwalk and he has announced his hours.

Santa’s House will be on the Rehoboth Boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue. Stop by and tell Santa your Christmas wish list, and remember to bring your camera. Donation based.

Santa will be in town (subject to change): Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 18, noon-3 p.m. (2-3 p.m., dogs may visit Santa at his house).

Meal Delivery

SALISBURY – Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation joined the Food Bank of Delaware in its annual “Holidays For All” tradition to deliver more than 400 meal boxes and Perdue chicken roasters to children and families in partnership with local schools ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Perdue’s support is part of the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” outreach focused in part on hunger relief and improving quality of life and building strong communities where its associates live and work, and beyond.

“It’s partnerships like this that provide a perfect way to give back to so many of our neighbors who struggle with putting a meal on the table this time of year,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “I am grateful for two valuable partners in the Harry K Foundation and Perdue who share our vision of a community free of hunger.”

The Harry K Foundation’s support of “Holidays for All” is part of a larger year-round commitment to ending hunger.

“For most of us, it’s hard to comprehend how many of our Delaware neighbors, including children go hungry every day,” said Harry Keswani, founder of the Harry K Foundation. “Our partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms brings our vision to end childhood hunger to life.”

Perdue, the Food Bank of Delaware and the Harry K Foundation volunteers helped pack and load the food boxes and chicken into vehicles from various school that picked up the boxes at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford branch. Boxes were filled with a variety of shelf stable items and a Perdue chicken roaster completed the holiday meal.

“Hunger does not take a break around the holidays, and we know for many Delawareans it’s a daily struggle. It takes all of us as a community to help meet the needs of those struggling to put a meal on the table,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms. “At Perdue, we are thrilled to join the Food Bank of Delaware and the Harry K Foundation to deliver a little hope to our neighbors.”