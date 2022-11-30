Submitted Image

SALISBURY – The eighth annual Shore Gives More campaign raised $290,466 for 124 Lower Shore nonprofits this week.

On Tuesday, more than 2,490 donations were made during the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s eighth annual Shore Gives More campaign.

Community Foundation President Erica Joseph said the online giving event gave community members an opportunity to support local organizations. Since its inception, the campaign has raised $1.5 million for Lower Shore nonprofits.

“Nonprofits provide critical services to the local community, and fundraisers like Giving Tuesday help charities connect with donors,” she said. “Giving Tuesday has become its own holiday in the nonprofit world, and the local generosity really shines a spotlight on how wonderful our region is.”

Each year, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) assists nonprofits in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties in their fundraising efforts by providing a 24-hour online donation portal, marketing tools and support to help them reach their goals. The Shore Gives More campaign coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

“As the area’s leading philanthropic resource, the Community Foundation understands the complexities around charitable giving, and we work hard to simplify the giving process for both donors and nonprofits,” Joseph said. “By giving through the Shore Gives More campaign, donors know their gifts will have an impact close to home.”

Out of the 124 organizations participating in this year’s campaign, the Worcester County Education Foundation was the top nonprofit with $10,870 raised and 194 unique donors. The organization was closely followed by Coastal Hospice ($10,050), Art League of Ocean City ($9,710) and the Worcester County Humane Society ($9,070).

Another recipient of Tuesday’s Shore Gives More campaign was Diakonia, which raised $8,520. Executive Director Ken Argot said he was pleased with the results of this year’s campaign, as it provided an opportunity to share information about the organization’s programs and raise funds to support them. He added that support extended beyond the online giving campaign when Jolly Roger Amusements came by the shelter to complete volunteer work.

“Having worked in nonprofits for over 15 years, a $10,000 fundraiser is nothing to sneeze at, especially one that incurred no expenses but our time …,” he said. “There is always someone wanting to give, and while it’s not always money, its usually something pretty useful.”

Lower Shore Land Trust Executive Director Kate Patton said she was also thrilled with the results of Tuesday’s Shore Gives More campaign. The nonprofit received $3,940 in donations.

“Before the CFES launched Shore Gives More, our organization was very skeptical about how an online fundraising campaign for Giving Tuesday would be able to cut through the noise of the holiday season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” she said. “Through the Shore Gives More campaign, our voice is amplified along with other mission-driven organizations making a positive impact on the Lower Shore.”

She added, “We are thrilled with the response and honored by the generous spirit of so many donors.”

We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit working to raise funds for a Berlin skate park, also received support this week through the online giving event.

“We are learning first-hand what it means to be partnered with an amazing organization like the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and we couldn’t be more thankful,” said Tony Weeg, founder. “Having resources in our local area that lend a financial hand to organizations that do good is an integral part of the process of spreading ‘good’ and what a cycle to be a part of.”

To learn more about the Shore Gives More campaign for local nonprofits visit cfes.org or ShoreGivesMore.org to view individual nonprofit participants. The campaign received sponsorships from 47 ABC and Shore United Bank, which significantly increased the campaign presence.