Worcester Prep Upper School Volunteers Club Collect Donations

by

cMembers of the Worcester Prep Upper School Volunteers Club donated their time at the Giant in Millville, DE to collect supplies for Diakonia, the homeless shelter in West Ocean City.  WPS Volunteers Club members Jackson Fernley, Sara Freih, Isabella Borsoni, Esi Mehilli, Izzy Huber, Elaina Elrick and Claire Windrow (not pictured) stand outside of Giant in Millville, DE collecting donations for Diakonia.